IHSAA

(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its postseason brackets for the 2023 soccer season. 

In Class 1A and 2A, substate action begins on Monday. The semifinals are May 22nd and the finals are May 24th. For 3A and 4A, substate begins May 16th with the semifinals and finals on the 22nd and 24th. 

View the full brackets here and the list of brackets involving KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A

Substate 1

East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic, Winner at Western Christian

Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux, Winner at Unity Christian

Substate 8 

St. Albert vs. AHSTW at Treynor, Winner at Treynor

Riverside vs. Tri-Center at Treynor, Winner at Underwood 

CLASS 2A 

Substate 7

Creston at Clarke, Winner at Chariton 

Substate 8

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll, Winner at Perry 

Atlantic at Harlan, Winner at Glenwood 

CLASS 3A 

Substate 1 

LeMars at Storm Lake, Winner at Spencer 

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City West 

Substate 7

Thomas Jefferson at Indianola, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes

North Polk at Lewis Central 

CLASS 4A 

Substate 1 

Sioux City East at Sioux City North 

Substate 2 

Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.