(Boone) -- The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released its postseason brackets for the 2023 soccer season.
In Class 1A and 2A, substate action begins on Monday. The semifinals are May 22nd and the finals are May 24th. For 3A and 4A, substate begins May 16th with the semifinals and finals on the 22nd and 24th.
View the full brackets here and the list of brackets involving KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
Substate 1
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic, Winner at Western Christian
Logan-Magnolia at West Sioux, Winner at Unity Christian
Substate 8
St. Albert vs. AHSTW at Treynor, Winner at Treynor
Riverside vs. Tri-Center at Treynor, Winner at Underwood
CLASS 2A
Substate 7
Creston at Clarke, Winner at Chariton
Substate 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll, Winner at Perry
Atlantic at Harlan, Winner at Glenwood
CLASS 3A
Substate 1
LeMars at Storm Lake, Winner at Spencer
Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City West
Substate 7
Thomas Jefferson at Indianola, Winner at Dallas Center-Grimes
North Polk at Lewis Central
CLASS 4A
Substate 1
Sioux City East at Sioux City North
Substate 2
Abraham Lincoln at Ankeny Centennial