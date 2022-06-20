(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's impressive weekend moved them up two spots in the latest IHSBCA state rankings while CAM and Underwood are new to the rankings.
The Titans moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in Class 3A while the Eagles joined the 2A rankings at No. 10 and CAM sits at No. 10 in 1A.
Ankeny Christian, Clarinda and Coon Rapids-Bayard are also ranked. Check out the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
7. Ankeny Christian
8. Coon Rapids-Bayard
10. CAM
RV: Tri-Center
CLASS 2A
4. Clarinda
10. Underwood
CLASS 3A
4. Lewis Central
RV: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton