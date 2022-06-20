IHSBCA
Photo: IHSBCA

(KMAland) -- Lewis Central's impressive weekend moved them up two spots in the latest IHSBCA state rankings while CAM and Underwood are new to the rankings. 

The Titans moved from No. 6 to No. 4 in Class 3A while the Eagles joined the 2A rankings at No. 10 and CAM sits at No. 10 in 1A. 

Ankeny Christian, Clarinda and Coon Rapids-Bayard are also ranked. Check out the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

7. Ankeny Christian

8. Coon Rapids-Bayard 

10. CAM 

RV: Tri-Center

CLASS 2A 

4. Clarinda

10. Underwood

CLASS 3A

4. Lewis Central

RV: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

