(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association released the 2021 All-Star Series rosters on Tuesday, which features seven KMAlanders.
The game won't actually take place this year, but rosters were released anyway.
Isaac Sherrill (St. Albert), Cy Patterson (St. Albert), Trent Kozeal (Tri-Center), Blake Hall (Underwood) and Blake Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic) were selected to the Small Schools West squad.
Sioux City East's Cael Boever and Cam Riemer were named to the Large Schools West.
