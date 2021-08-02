(KMAland) — The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the All-District Selections for the 2021 baseball season. The list of KMAland selections can be viewed below.
CLASS 1A
SOUTHEAST
First Team
UT: Kade Dunkin (Twin Cedars)
Second Team
2B: Gage Hanes (Moravia)
UT: Matthew Selas (Moravia)
SOUTHWEST
First Team
P: Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center)
P: Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
P: Corey Bantam (Woodbine)
P: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)
C: Colby Rich (CAM)
C: Jaxon Johnson (Tri-Center)
1B: Isaac Sherrill (St. Albert)
2B: Mason Rohatsch (Tri-Center)
SS: Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr)
3B: Landon Gilliland (Lamoni)
OF: Joe Kauffman (CAM)
OF: Brendan Monahan (St. Albert)
OF: Justice Weers (Tri-Center)
OF: Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia)
UT: Cy Patterson (St. Albert)
UT: Trent Kozeal (Tri-Center)
UT: Caelen DeVault (Nodaway Valley)
UT: Kasey Carter (Martensdale-St. Marys)
UT: Lane Spieker (CAM)
Second Team
P: Eric Matthai (St. Albert)
P: Bode Dykens (Lamoni)
P: Matt Hughes (Martensdale-St. Marys)
P: Luke Hubbard (St. Albert)
C: Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
C: Cooper Kock (Ar-We-Va)
1B: Brett McGee (Tri-Center)
2B: Colton Brennan (St. Albert)
SS: Mason King (West Harrison)
3B: Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia)
OF: Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys)
OF: Easton Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
OF: Javin Stevenson (Lamoni)
OF: Gabe Gilgen (West Harrison)
UT: Lance Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard)
UT: Gavin Smith (Audubon)
UT: Mason Mather (Nodaway Valley)
UT: Sage Evans (West Harrison)
UT: Erik Trujillo (Mount Ayr)
Honorable Mentions: Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren), Colby Royal (Stanton), Keegan Christensen (Lenox)
CLASS 2A
SOUTHWEST
First Team
P: Jack Vanfossan (Underwood)
P: Michael Shull (Clarinda)
C: Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor)
1B: Austin Tigges (Kuemper Cahtolic)
2B: Blake Hall (Underwood)
SS: Blake Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic)
3B: Cooper Neal (Clarinda)
OF: Hunter Dukes (Shenandoah)
OF: Alec Fichter (Missouri Valley)
OF: Wyatt Schmitt (Clarinda)
UT: Blake Holst (AHSTW)
UT: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)
UT: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)
Second Team
P: Cael Jensen (Underwood)
C: Brock Wallace (Treynor)
C: Kale Rockhold (Central Decatur)
1B: Jarod McNeese (Clarinda)
2B: Tadyn Brown (Clarinda)
SS: Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur)
3B: Kaden Snyder (Treynor)
OF: Mason Boothby (Underwood)
OF: TJ Fallis (Central Decatur)
OF: Garrett Couse (Red Oak)
UT: Braden Knight (Shenandoah)
UT: Logan Sibenaller (Kuemper Caholic)
CLASS 3A
NORTHWEST
First Team
P: Kaleb Gengler (Bishop Heelan)
C: Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
1B: Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan)
2B: Carter Wessel (Denison-Schleswig)
OF: Carter Arens (LeMars)
UT: Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)
Second Team
P: Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig)
P: Brett Sitzmann (Bishop Heelan)
3B: Brady Williams (LeMars)
SOUTHWEST
First Team
C: Bodie Johnson (Atlantic)
SS: Kayden Anderson (Glenwood)
UT: Jayme Fritts (Glenwood)
UT: Alex Monson (Harlan)
Second Team
2B: Gannon Greenwalt (Creston)
SS: Joey Moser (Harlan)
OF: Austin Patton (Glenwood)
OF: Isaiah Ahrenholtz (Harlan)
CLASS 4A
WEST
First Team
P: JC Dermody (Lewis Central)
P: Sean McManamy (Sioux City East)
P: Aidan Haukap (Sioux City East)
C: Easton Voight (Sioux City East)
C: Keenan Hegna (Sioux City West)
1B: Aron Harrington (Lewis Central)
2B: Drew Benson (Sioux City West)
SS: Cael Boever (Sioux City East)
3B: Cam Riemer (Sioux City East)
OF: Jonah Pomrenke (Lewis Central)
OF: Terrick Thompson (Sioux City East)
OF: Tyler Huey (Thomas Jefferson)
UT: Evan Helvig (Sioux City North)
UT: Cael Malskeit (Lewis Central)
Second Team
P: Trevor Hill (Sioux City East)
P: Ryan Smith (Sioux City West)
P: Ayden Schrunk (Sioux City North)
C: Carson Schaa (Abraham Lincoln)
C: Britton Bond (Lewis Central)
1B: Kaleb Nutt (Sioux City East)
2B: Drew Kinnaman (Sioux City North)
SS: Brayden Lincoln (Abraham Lincoln)
3B: Casey Clair (Lewis Central)
OF: Bennett Vanderloo (Sioux City East)
OF: Jaden Reiss (Abraham Lincoln)
OF: Carter Pinney (Sioux City North)
UT: Skylar Hansen (Sioux City West)
UT: Kelynn Jacobsen (Sioux City East)
