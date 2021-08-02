Baseball

(KMAland) — The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released the All-District Selections for the 2021 baseball season. The list of KMAland selections can be viewed below. 

CLASS 1A

SOUTHEAST

First Team

UT: Kade Dunkin (Twin Cedars)

Second Team

2B: Gage Hanes (Moravia)

UT: Matthew Selas (Moravia)

SOUTHWEST

First Team

P: Leyton Nelson (Tri-Center)

P: Quentin Culbertson (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

P: Corey Bantam (Woodbine)

P: Jaydon Knight (Mount Ayr)

C: Colby Rich (CAM)

C: Jaxon Johnson (Tri-Center)

1B: Isaac Sherrill (St. Albert)

2B: Mason Rohatsch (Tri-Center)

SS: Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr)

3B: Landon Gilliland (Lamoni)

OF: Joe Kauffman (CAM)

OF: Brendan Monahan (St. Albert)

OF: Justice Weers (Tri-Center)

OF: Tre Melby (Logan-Magnolia)

UT: Cy Patterson (St. Albert)

UT: Trent Kozeal (Tri-Center)

UT: Caelen DeVault (Nodaway Valley)

UT: Kasey Carter (Martensdale-St. Marys)

UT: Lane Spieker (CAM)

Second Team

P: Eric Matthai (St. Albert)

P: Bode Dykens (Lamoni)

P: Matt Hughes (Martensdale-St. Marys)

P: Luke Hubbard (St. Albert)

C: Aaron McAlister (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

C: Cooper Kock (Ar-We-Va)

1B: Brett McGee (Tri-Center)

2B: Colton Brennan (St. Albert)

SS: Mason King (West Harrison)

3B: Joe Hedger (Logan-Magnolia)

OF: Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys)

OF: Easton Hays (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

OF: Javin Stevenson (Lamoni)

OF: Gabe Gilgen (West Harrison)

UT: Lance Clayburg (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

UT: Gavin Smith (Audubon)

UT: Mason Mather (Nodaway Valley)

UT: Sage Evans (West Harrison)

UT: Erik Trujillo (Mount Ayr)

Honorable Mentions: Tanner Dierking (Southeast Warren), Colby Royal (Stanton), Keegan Christensen (Lenox)

CLASS 2A

SOUTHWEST

First Team

P: Jack Vanfossan (Underwood)

P: Michael Shull (Clarinda)

C: Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor)

1B: Austin Tigges (Kuemper Cahtolic)

2B: Blake Hall (Underwood)

SS: Blake Pottebaum (Kuemper Catholic)

3B: Cooper Neal (Clarinda)

OF: Hunter Dukes (Shenandoah)

OF: Alec Fichter (Missouri Valley)

OF: Wyatt Schmitt (Clarinda)

UT: Blake Holst (AHSTW)

UT: Cal Wanninger (Kuemper Catholic)

UT: Dawson Bond (Red Oak)

Second Team

P: Cael Jensen (Underwood)

C: Brock Wallace (Treynor)

C: Kale Rockhold (Central Decatur)

1B: Jarod McNeese (Clarinda)

2B: Tadyn Brown (Clarinda)

SS: Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur)

3B: Kaden Snyder (Treynor)

OF: Mason Boothby (Underwood)

OF: TJ Fallis (Central Decatur)

OF: Garrett Couse (Red Oak)

UT: Braden Knight (Shenandoah)

UT: Logan Sibenaller (Kuemper Caholic)

CLASS 3A

NORTHWEST

First Team

P: Kaleb Gengler (Bishop Heelan)

C: Bryce Click (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

1B: Ian Gill (Bishop Heelan)

2B: Carter Wessel (Denison-Schleswig)

OF: Carter Arens (LeMars)

UT: Aidan Sieperda (Sergeant Bluff-Luton)

Second Team

P: Braiden Heiden (Denison-Schleswig)

P: Brett Sitzmann (Bishop Heelan)

3B: Brady Williams (LeMars)

SOUTHWEST

First Team

C: Bodie Johnson (Atlantic)

SS: Kayden Anderson (Glenwood)

UT: Jayme Fritts (Glenwood)

UT: Alex Monson (Harlan)

Second Team

2B: Gannon Greenwalt (Creston)

SS: Joey Moser (Harlan)

OF: Austin Patton (Glenwood)

OF: Isaiah Ahrenholtz (Harlan)

CLASS 4A

WEST

First Team

P: JC Dermody (Lewis Central)

P: Sean McManamy (Sioux City East)

P: Aidan Haukap (Sioux City East)

C: Easton Voight (Sioux City East)

C: Keenan Hegna (Sioux City West)

1B: Aron Harrington (Lewis Central)

2B: Drew Benson (Sioux City West)

SS: Cael Boever (Sioux City East)

3B: Cam Riemer (Sioux City East)

OF: Jonah Pomrenke (Lewis Central)

OF: Terrick Thompson (Sioux City East)

OF: Tyler Huey (Thomas Jefferson)

UT: Evan Helvig (Sioux City North)

UT: Cael Malskeit (Lewis Central)

Second Team

P: Trevor Hill (Sioux City East)

P: Ryan Smith (Sioux City West)

P: Ayden Schrunk (Sioux City North)

C: Carson Schaa (Abraham Lincoln)

C: Britton Bond (Lewis Central)

1B: Kaleb Nutt (Sioux City East)

2B: Drew Kinnaman (Sioux City North)

SS: Brayden Lincoln (Abraham Lincoln)

3B: Casey Clair (Lewis Central)

OF: Bennett Vanderloo (Sioux City East)

OF: Jaden Reiss (Abraham Lincoln)

OF: Carter Pinney (Sioux City North)

UT: Skylar Hansen (Sioux City West)

UT: Kelynn Jacobsen (Sioux City East)

View the full list of selections below. 

