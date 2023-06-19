(KMAland) -- West Harrison, Underwood, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central and Bishop Heelan Catholic all stayed put in the latest IHSBCA state baseball rankings.
Coon Rapids-Bayard is the only area team to move, and they are down three spots in Class 1A. Check out the area rankings below or find full rankings linked here.
CLASS 1A
6. West Harrison (same)
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard (down 3)
CLASS 2A
5. Underwood (same)
6. Kuemper Catholic (same)
CLASS 3A
2. Lewis Central (same)
6. Bishop Heelan Catholic (same)
CLASS 4A
None