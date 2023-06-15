(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning baseball team is coming into its own after a slow start.
The Wolves (6-9) started the year 1-6 but have won five of their last eight, including back-to-back wins over Glidden-Ralston and Griswold.
"At the beginning of the season, we had four of our main starters miss a week of practice because of state track," IKM-Manning head coach Jeremy Nielsen said. "It takes awhile to get that swing back, so our bats lagged. We're starting to play some better ball. Not quite where I want to be, but we're getting there."
It didn't help that the Wolves had to replace the top two hitters in last year's lineup.
"We're a different team than last year," Nielsen said. "I think we're more of an athletic team. Our batting averages are down, but our stolen bases are up. You have to coach the talent you have. This year, we have to create runs and put pressure on the defense.
The Wolves have found positives in their recent losses to Underwood and Treynor.
"Underwood, we were up 4-3 going into the bottom of the seventh inning," Nielsen said. "Treynor, we were down 4-2 going into the seventh. We fought hard and played well in both of those games.
IKM-Manning is hitting .202 as a team and has swiped 83 bases in 86 tries. Freshman Ben Ramsey has been their most consistent bat with a .327 average. He also leads their baserunning efforts with 22 swipes in 23 attempts.
Bryc Summerfield, Jace Starman, Kasche Huehn, Cooper Perdew, Reed Hinners, Ross Kusel, Lane Sams and Zander Richards have also been frequent contributors in the lineup.
"We're being selective," Nielsen said. "We're staying back more instead of getting out on our front foot. We've worked on having a game plan when you go up to the plate."
The Wolves' pitching rotation has a team ERA of 4.48. Hinners has a 4.52 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings, while Perdew (20 2/3 IP, 3.39 ERA, 19 K), Summerfield (15 2/3 IP, 4.47 ERA), Sams (15 1/3 IP, 5.48 ERA, 8 K) and Richards (13 IP, 4.31 ERA, 19 K) complete the rotation.
"We don't have anyone that's going to overpower you," Nielsen said. "But we have guys that are going to put it where they want it. I like how our pitching staff is starting to come together. We're a fundamental defense, and we pitch to contact."
IKM-Manning returns to action Thursday against Missouri Valley. They will close the week with Riverside on Friday. The Wolves have a busy week next week as they face Logan-Magnolia, Treynor, Audubon and AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play.
Nielsen hopes to see more offensive improvements as they move into the back half of the season.
"We have to keep getting better at the plate," he said. "You have to score runs to win. We know we need to score runs every night. If we can figure out how to get four to six runs. If we do that, we're going to win. That's been an emphasis at our practices."
