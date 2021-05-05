(Atlantic) -- The Treynor girls and IKM-Manning boys claimed the team titles while IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers and Underwood's Coby Fink were the individual champions at Wednesday's Western Iowa Conference Meet.
"I came in today not thinking I was going to place," Powers said. "So this is a good feeling."
Powers carded an 88 to win the title by one stroke.
"The first nine, I played good but not my best," she said. "I kinda fell apart in the back-nine, but I pulled it together. My irons were pretty good."
For Treynor, their championship came on the heels of a pair of 89 scores from Brooklyn Currin and Maddie Lewis. Currin took second via tiebreaker. Lewis took third.
"I gotta give credit to the whole team," Currin said about the title. "We have put in a lot of work and got it done. A lot of girls shot well from our team. We were confident coming in."
Keely Smith posted a 97 for Treynor, good enough to take fourth. Andi Piittmann had a 108, Grace Alff had a 132 and Grace Abbott tallied a 142.
Logan-Magnolia netted a 428 as a team to take second. Kali Collins paced the Panthers with a 102.
Powers' performance led IKM-Manning to a third-place showing (433). Audubon was fourth (436), Tri-Center fifth (447), AHSTW sixth (477) and Riverside claimed seventh (493). Underwood and Missouri Valley did not qualify for team scores.
Audubon's Sydney Bremer finished fifth and Missouri Valley's Madison Mahoney was the sixth-place finisher.
In the boys tournament, the team title went to IKM-Manning for the second consecutive year behind a trio of stellar performances.
The Wolves shot 308 as a team, edging Treynor by nine strokes. Tyler Brandt (74), Kyler Rasmussen (74) and Max Nielsen (78) medaled with respective finishes of third, fourth and fifth. Conner Richards shot an 82 to secure the team title.
"The guys played well and managed the course well," Coach Keith Wagner said. "We got consistent play from tee to hole. I'm proud of the guys."
Individually, Underwood's Coby Fink posted a masterful 71 to take top honors, thwarting Rasmussen's bid for a third conference title.
"I played pretty well for the most part," he said. "I made a few birdies. I didn't hit a lot of greens today, but I made up for it with my chips. This is something I've wanted to do for a while now. I'm happy I did it."
Treynor's Joey Konz took second (73) to pace Treynor's efforts. Teammate Dawson Goss medaled by taking sixth.
Fink's title propelled Underwood to a third-place finish (335) in the team rankings. Missouri Valley was fourth (348), Logan-Magnolia claimed fIfth (353), Tri-Center finished sixth (355). Audubon, AHSTW and Riverside claimed seventh, eighth and ninth, respectively.
Click below to view results and interviews with Powers, Fink, Currin and Coach Wagner.