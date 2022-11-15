(Manning) -- The reigning KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year is taking her talents to the next level.
IKM-Manning standout Kylie Powers recently announced her commitment to Wayne State. Powers joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss her college decision.
"It means a lot," Powers said about her commitment. "I've wanted to do this since a young age. It's a really big accomplishment for me to go D2 for golf."
For Powers, the opportunity to golf in college is the benefit of all her hard work.
"It's eye-opening to me," she said. "All this work has paid off. It's a big achievement."
Powers had her share of colleges to choose from, but she ultimately chose Wayne State over Northwest Missouri State, Southwest Minnesota State and Morningside.
"It was actually always going to be Northwest Missouri State," she said. "But then I started looking at other colleges before I came down to the decision of going to Wayne State."
Powers felt Wayne State had the most to offer when it came time to make her decision. She also instantly clicked with head coach Nick Swaney.
"He was super nice," Powers said. "I was actually his first recruit. They have outstanding golf facilities."
Powers has shined in her time at IKM-Manning. The two-time Western Iowa Conference Tournament champion also finished eighth at last year's state meet. She's played a lot of high-level golf throughout her career but admits the transition the college game is a different beast.
"It's exciting but also nerve-wracking," she said. "The courses get longer, so I'll have to adjust."
Powers hopes to grow her driving at Wayne State.
"I want to make my driver more accurate, improve the length of it and work on my short game," she said. "That's the most important thing."
Powers hopes to make her presence known when she arrives at Wayne State. But first, she's focused on what could be a big senior season.
"I'm really excited for my senior year," she said. "I feel I can do more things than I did last year."
Hear the full interview with Powers below.