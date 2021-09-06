(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning football program got in the win column last week with a 28-20 victory over Westwood.
"The kids stuck to the plan we put together and executed," said Coach Cory McCarville. "They should be proud of themselves."
The win came one week removed from a heartbreaking loss to AHSTW and was the first for Coach McCarville, who replaced legendary head coach Tom Casey. While the man in charge is different, McCarville says little has changed within the program during the first two weeks.
"The continuity we've had is still there," he said. "The offense and defense are still the same. The expectations are also the same, so it's still business as usual."
The Wolves have eight seniors on their roster, which McCarville says has paid dividends for his team early in the season.
"This group has done a good job, and we've stayed healthy so far."
Senior quarterback Nolan Ramsey has 170 passing yards and one touchdown.
"He has a better understanding of the offense," Coach McCarville said. "His footwork is improving, and he's running the offense like we need the offense like we need him to."
Ramsey's engineering of the offense comes behind four seniors and one junior -- Max Nielsen, Tanner Crawford, Andan Spooner, Taylor Williams and Nolan Kerkoff.
"The line is playing pretty well," Coach McCarville said. "They are buying in and improving as we go."
Senior Amos Rasmussen is back after missing last year with an injury and has 184 rushing yards and two scores on 40 carries. Junior Cooper Irlmeier has rushed for 193 yards and two scores on 43 totes.
Junior Hunter Smith has been Ramsey's favorite receiver with five catches for 75 yards.
The Wolves have shown some offensive balance, which they need this Friday against another balanced offense: Woodbury Central.
The Wildcats (2-0) have 412 yards passing and 377 yards rushing through two games, including an impressive win over Logan-Magnolia last Friday.
"They have some exceptional football players," McCarville said. "They play hard and fast. It's going to be tough. They try to find matchups they like. We are going to have to tackle better than we have thus far."
On the other side, Woodbury Central's defense has only surrendered 6.5 points per game this season.
"We have to hit on some pass plays and stay balanced," McCarville said.
KMA Sports' Week 3 coverage begins at 6:20 Friday night with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.