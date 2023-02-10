(Manning) -- The regular season schedule is officially complete and IKM-Manning girls basketball is gearing up for the postseason.
The Wolves (7-15, 7-8 WIC) made strides as the season went on and look to take that improvement into the tournament.
“The girls have done a good job,” IKM-Manning head coach Gene Rasmussen said. “I think we’ve improved. Our consistency level has been kind of up and down throughout the season up to this point, but I am pretty pleased with how hard they’re working and how hard they’re playing.”
Improvement has been the name of the game for IKM-Manning, as they continue to nail down the elements of the game that make the team click.
“When we are playing well, we’re doing a great job of rebounding,” Rasmussen said. “That’s one of the things that we struggle with at times because we don’t have a lot of height… So when we’re playing well, rebounding is really good. Offensively, being able to finish at the basket has been an area of inconsistency for us as well. When we’re playing well, we’re finishing, we’re being strong with the basketball, making some nice moves. Those are the things I think are the keys for us to continue to play well.”
Mabel Engel is the Wolves’ leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 boards per game in her senior campaign.
Engel, along with fellow forward Abby Neilheisel, have provided a vital paint presence for IKM-Manning this season.
“Engel has done a nice job for us inside, she’s a very strong post player, and Neilheisel as well inside for us,” Rasmussen said. “When we’ve done well, those two have played really well.”
Throughout the season, the Western Iowa Conference has been heralded as one of the best girls basketball conferences in the entire state, and while the Wolves aren’t near the top of the standings, they are undoubtedly seasoned in intense competition.
“We play in a very tough conference, you have to be ready to play night in and night out,” Rasmussen said. “I hope that gives our girls confidence that playing against those really good teams will help us here in the long run going down the stretch.”
IKM-Manning now shifts its focus to the first round of regional action, where it will take on East Sac County.
“I think [East Sac County] is a very similar team to what we are,” Rasmussen said. “I think the key is we’re gonna have to rebound well, move the ball, find the open person, finish at the basket and play good defense. Those are some things we’re gonna have to do well in order to advance and continue to go on.”
IKM-Manning hosts East Sac County in a Class 2A Region 8 showdown Saturday at 7 P.M.
Click below to hear the full interview with Rasmussen from Friday’s KMA Sports Feature.