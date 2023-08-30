(Manning) -- After a thrilling comeback win in week one, the IKM-Manning football is gearing up for a physical test this week.
The Wolves opened up the 2023 campaign with a 19-15 win over East Sac County, scoring a late touchdown to seal the come-from-behind victory.
"I liked how we competed in the second half," said Head Coach Cory McCarville. "We battled with them for most of the second half. East Sac kicked a field goal pretty late in the game to take the lead back. We were able to put together one more drive to get the win. It was a good example of our guys battling in the second half."
Sophomore Ben Ramsey emerged as the starter at quarterback for IKM-Manning, going 15-of-25 for 204 yards in his first start. Even with the positives, Ramsey battled some early nerves with four interceptions.
"He had some shaky plays in the first half, but he battled," said McCarville. "He made some tremendous throws on that last drive where we were able to get the lead back. I think he has an opportunity to be a really good football player."
Up next for the Wolves is a week two tilt with Panorama. The Panthers won their opener 28-17 over West Central Valley thanks in part to 213 yards through the air by Cayden VanMeer.
"They have great size on their offensive and defensive lines," said McCarville. "Their nose tackle is 6'4, 350 pounds. They've got two other defensive tackles that are 240-plus. I know they have some other guys that are well over 250 pounds, so they have great size up front. They also have almost all of their skill guys back from a year ago."
In order for his team to win, McCarville says they will have to improve on their 2.6 yards per carry in the first week.
"We were close in busting some runs, but we've just got to execute a little bit better," said McCarville. "I think it's going to be important to establish the line of scrimmage. I know that they're big, but we have to play with better pad level and better leverage and move our feet a little bit better."
Stay updated with all of the high school football action Friday night from 6:20-midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1.
You can hear the full interview with McCarville below.