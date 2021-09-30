(Manning) -- A critical battle in the Class A District 8 postseason picture goes down in Manning Friday night, and it should be a slobber-knocker.
IKM-Manning will come into Friday night's battle with Logan-Magnolia at 3-2 overall and 2-1 district play because of a grueling 16-6 win over Tri-Center last week.
"I thought we took some steps forward on defense," said Coach Cory McCarville. "We put together a good plan, and the kids executed the plan."
The Wolves surrendered only 14 points in the last two games against Tri-Center and Missouri Valley after giving up 41 to Woodbury Central in a Week 3 loss.
"They (Woodbury Central) exposed some things we needed to close up," McCarville said. "Even in that game, I thought we took some steps in the right direction."
Offensively, the Wolves have found a strong running game, led by the combo of Amos Rasmussen and Cooper Irlmeier. Irlmeier leads the team in rushing yards (453), while Rasmussen has a team-high seven touchdowns.
"I like how balanced we are between those two guys, so teams have to account for both," McCarville said. "They both have their own niche. Cooper has tremendous vision and feel for the holes. Amos is just tremendously shifty and fast and is starting to play with great confidence."
The Wolves bring their improved defense and diverse rushing attack into a salty matchup with Western Iowa Conference foe Logan-Magnolia. The Panthers (4-1) are also 2-1 in district action with wins over Tri-Center and Missouri Valley. The winner of Friday's game essentially secures a berth in the Class A playoffs.
Lo-Ma doesn't camouflage their approach: run the ball, run the ball and run the ball some more.
The Panthers' rushing attack averages 50 carries and 307 yards per game, led by senior Gavin Maguire (114 rushes for 702 yards and 12 TDs).
"Whenever you play a Logan-Magnolia team, it's difficult to match their physicality," McCarville said. "It's going to be a challenge. You have to be gap-sound and do your job."
The Wolves are no strangers to physical battles, so McCarville feels his team is ready.
"The way we've always approached it is to keep it the same every week," he said. "We are just going to continue to focus on fundamentals and what we need to improve on. Hopefully, we can play well enough to win on Friday."
Like Lo-Ma, IKM-Manning also prides itself on an efficient ground game, but the passing game might be the difference-maker.
"We'd like to establish a running game," McCarville said. "They are really good on defense, so we are going to have to find a way to hit on some passes.
Matt Hays has reports from Manning on Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15 on KMA-FM 99.1. and KMA 960. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.