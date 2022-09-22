(Manning) -- After three tough losses to start the year, IKM-Manning football has a win under their belt heading into a smashmouth affair with Tri-Center.
The Wolves' first win of the season came last week in a dominant 56-6 victory over Missouri Valley.
"It was a nice all-around victory for us," IKM-Manning Coach Cory McCarville said. "We were well-balanced. It was nice to see balance in all phases.
The Wolves (1-3) opened the year with defeats to AHSTW (32-0), Westwood (26-18) and Woodbury Central (40-0) -- three teams that are a combined 11-1.
"Anytime you play good teams, they expose things you need to get better at," Coach McCarville said. "That's what those three teams did. They exposed things we weren't doing a great job of. It forced us to work on those things. We've been getting better every week. That's the end goal."
The Wolves' lack of experience to start the year didn't do them any favors in their early matchups.
"We had a lot of guys making their first varsity start," McCarville said. "Now they've logged multiple quarters and have a better understanding."
As usual, the Wolves have used multiple bodies in the backfield. Sophomore Ben Langel has rushed for 198 yards and four scores, and Cooper Irlmeier has 191 yards and four touchdowns. Davis Rasmussen, Trey Jasa, Hunter Smith and Ross Kusel have also seen their share of totes.
"They're all different in their running styles," McCarville said. "Cooper has the most experience. He's very versatile. Ben has come on the last couple of weeks and is a good runner. Trey is more of our downhill back. Hunter is a nice mix between a blocker and pass-catcher, and Davis is shifty. We have a nice mixture."
The Wolves have deviated some from their well-known run-first approach. Kusel has thrown 58 passes in the first four games. That's just shy of half the amount of passes thrown by last year's quarterback, Nolan Ramsey (122). Kusel has completed 21 pass attempts for 269 yards and three scores.
Smith, Rasmussen, Irlmeier, Eli Dreyer, Ben Ramsey and Justin Segebart have been among the pass-catchers for Kusel.
"We feel comfortable with our receivers," McCarville said. "We always try to tailor-make our offense to what we have on the roster. We feel there are a variety of guys we can throw it to, and Ross has done a nice job. He has some arm talent, and he's getting better."
Like IKM-Manning, Tri-Center also faced a tough slate and heads into Friday's tilt with a 1-3 record.
"They have a variety of talented football players," McCarville said. "They're extremely well-coached. They're a lot like us. It's kind of like looking in a mirror."
Tri-Center lays claim to senior running back Michael Turner. Turner has rushed for 764 yards and 12 scores this year. Accounting for him at all times is a must for IKM-Manning on Friday.
"We know he's going to get the ball," McCarville said. "He has great vision and speed. We have to contain him to keep him from gashing us."
Kent Poncelow has reports Friday night as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Check out KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.