(Manning) -- IKM-Manning football erased a 19-point deficit for another thrilling win last week.
The Wolves (3-1, 2-1) trailed Riverside 37-18 early in the fourth quarter Friday night before rattling off the game's final 20 points for a 38-37 victory.
"We put together three really impressive drives," IKM-Manning head coach Cory McCarville said. "I'm extremely proud of the effort we had. We hung in there and found a way to win."
The victory marked IKM-Manning's third win of the year by one score. The Wolves have a point differential of -1 through four games, with their lone loss being a 40-33 defeat to Earlham the week before.
"They're competitive kids," McCarville said of his squad. "They're close-knit and don't let a lot of outside noise get to them. The biggest thing is how close-knit this group is. They hold each other accountable and make sure everyone does what they're supposed to do. We're ego-free."
Quarterback Ben Ramsey has thrown for 557 yards and five touchdowns in the first four games. Ross Kusel leads the receiving corps with 18 snags for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Lane Sams has caught 14 balls for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and Davis Rasmussen has accounted for 12 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown.
Junior Ben Langel is the Wolves' top rusher with 367 yards and nine touchdowns, while Rasmussen (238 yards, 3 TDs) complements him in the backfield.
"We've always wanted to run the ball," McCarville said. "But as the game has changed, we've seen more blitzes, so we've had to be more balanced. We have a variety of pieces that can catch the ball and run nice routes. That has made us more balanced."
The Wolves' district -- Class A District 7 -- is perhaps the toughest in Class A with Riverside, Earlham, ACGC, Southwest Valley, Panorama and South Central Calhoun. IKM-Manning continues district play with the latter of those teams.
South Central Calhoun is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the district. The Titans dropped a 35-21 contest to ACGC last week.
"Their pedigree is unmatched," McCarville said of South Central Calhoun. "They're well-coached and disciplined. It's going to be a heckuva challenge. I love what they do on offense. They try to find the weaknesses of defense and exploit them in a variety of ways."
The Titans have a balanced offense. Senior quarterback Gavin Batta has thrown for 920 yards and eight touchdowns in the first four games, while the ground game has produced 809 yards. Defensively, South Central Calhoun has allowed 19.25 points per game.
"They're going to try to take away what we want to do on offense," McCarville said. "It's a challenge of getting our athletes in space. In a game like this, four or five plays are the difference. We have to find a way to win those four or five plays."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.