(Manning) -- The IKM-Manning softball team has announced their schedule for the season.
The Wolves will open the season on Tuesday, June 16th in Irwin against Tri-Center. Their first road trip of the season will be Thursday, June 18th at Missouri Valley.
The Western Iowa Conference slate includes a single-game round robin. The Wolves will host Tri-Center, Treynor, Underwood and Riverside and travel to Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon and AHSTW.
View the complete schedule below. Please send all completed high school softball and baseball schedules to sports@kmaland.com.
Click the links to view previously-posted schedules: