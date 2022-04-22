(Manning) -- One of the most explosive running backs in KMAland football is headed to Morningside to play wide receiver.
That's IKM-Manning senior Amos Rasmussen, who recently committed to play for the perennial NAIA power.
"I'm excited," Rasmussen said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "I've been playing football for a while, and I wanted to continue playing it."
Rasmussen was adamant he wanted to continue his football career, which led him to Morningside over interest from Simpson, Briar Cliff and others.
"I was excited when I went there (to Morningside), and the coach told me I could play for them," he said. "They're a good team, so I wanted to play for them."
Rasmussen says his speed and shiftiness intrigued the staff at Morningside.
"They liked my film and how I played," he said. "And that's what got me to Morningside."
Rasmussen churned for 1,219 yards and 14 touchdowns in IKM-Manning's run-heavy offense last season. However, his future looks to be at the wide receiver position for the defending NAIA champs.
"They pass the ball a lot," Rasmussen said. "It will be different because they run a different offense than I ran at high school. But the coach told me he'll work with me to get stuff down. I'll work with the quarterbacks this summer to prepare myself."
Morningside has won three national titles in the past four years, and Rasmussen hopes more titles come.
"I hope to go and win another championship for them," he said.
He joins fellow KMAlanders Brecken Freeberg (Tri-Center), Austin Kremkoski (Riverside), Lane Nelson (Atlantic) and Austin Patton (Glenwood) as commit's to Morningside's 2022 class.
Check out the full interview with Rasmussen below.