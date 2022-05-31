(Manning) -- IKM-Manning’s two-time Western Iowa Conference champion and state medalist Kylie Powers is the 2022 KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year.
The junior led KMAland in nearly every statistical category this season, posting a combined adjusted average of 43.30, an adjusted 18-hole average of 89.00 and an adjusted 9-hole average of 41.00.
“I definitely was more confident this year,” Powers said of her big season. “I really am happy with this season and how it was. I definitely put in a lot of work and have been out golfing a lot with my dad.”
Powers, who broke the school record for low 9-hole score with a 38 this season, believes she has improved greatly from a strong sophomore season.
“I’ve been improving on my short game and putting,” Powers said. “That’s really where you save strokes. I really have mashed everything together this year, and it all combined to work out for me.”
Powers won medalist honors in seven duals during her junior year. She also claimed championships at the IKM-Manning Invitational, the Western Iowa Conference Tournament and in her regional first round tournament at Ogden.
“A couple girls from Treynor, Maddie Lewis and Brooklynn Currin, really pushed me to compete (this year),” Powers said. “They made me play as best as I possibly could.”
Powers finished out her outstanding season with an eighth-place finish at the Class 1A state tournament in Marshalltown.
“I felt not the best about the second day,” Powers said of her state performance. “I did the best I possibly could the first day. They were two completely different days for weather. It was rainy and cold for the first day and hot and warm for the second. I definitely had a variety of weather, but all my friends showed up and it was really fun.”
Powers claims her first KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year award after Creston’s Rylie Driskell won the last two and Atlantic’s Alyssa Ginther was the first winner. Listen to much more with Powers in the full interview from Tuesday’s UFR below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Rylie Driskell, Creston
2019: Rylie Driskell, Creston
2018: Alyssa Ginther, Atlantic