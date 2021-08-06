(Manning) -- The partial retirement of a KMAland coaching legend handed Cory McCarville the keys to the IKM-Manning football program.
McCarville replaces longtime head coach Tom Casey, who is stepping into an assistant coaching role after a 34-year stint at IKM, then later IKM-Manning. The legendary figure compiled 224 wins and a state championship in 2006.
"It's a little bit of a change," Coach McCarville said on Friday's Upon Further Review. "I've coached with Coach Casey for as long as IKM-Manning has been around. Coach Casey is still going to be our defensive coordinator. There is still some continuity, and I think that's the best way to go about it."
McCarville is also the Athletic Director at IKM-Manning. He says the transition -- or at least conversations about it -- have been in the works for a while.
"We discussed how long he (Coach Casey) wanted to step down and take a lesser role," he said. "We just felt it was time to make the switch."
The rookie head football coach welcomes the idea of having one of the state's winningest coaches at his disposal daily.
"There's a lot of value in that," McCarville said. "I'm sure there will be times I'll ask Coach Casey what his thoughts are. He's been coaching long enough to know when he needs to interject. We've worked together a long time, so I think we will both have a pretty good idea of what the other is thinking."
McCarville has put a lot of time into the athletic programs at IKM-Manning and is thankful for the opportunity to fill such big shoes at a tradition-rich school.
"It's an honor," he said. "The focus has always been on the kids and getting them to do the best they can."
Philosophically, McCarville says there won't be much change.
"We aren't going to have wholesale changes," he said. "We make tweaks every year. I think that's what you have to do, but we are not going to have a whole new offense or defense."
He hopes to use some lessons he's learned from his lengthy stint as an assistant.
"One of the best lessons I got from Coach Casey and (former) Coach (Floyd) Foreman is that last year was last year," he said. "You need to focus on this group and understand that kids improve every year. That's one thing we've always stressed. We don't bring up last season. Just focus on small details and being as good as we can right now."
This year's version of the Wolves returns eight seniors from a squad that finished 3-6.
"We have more question marks than I would like," he said. "But we return a solid group of seniors. We had a variety of injuries last year. It's just a matter of how those players return."
As the season looms, Coach McCarville hopes his team can do what IKM-Manning football programs have always done: compete.
"I just hope the kids get better, see success, and the younger kids grow," he said. "How many wins or losses we get is how many we get. I hope we continue to get better and stay healthy. If we can stay healthy, we will see what happens."
The Wolves open their season on August 27th against AHSTW.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach McCarville.