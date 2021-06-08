(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland pair of Kylie Powers and Tyler Brandt placed fourth at the state co-ed golf tournament on Tuesday.
Powers and Brandt shot a 79 to tie for fourth and were among six KMAland teams in the Class 1A field. (The Class 2A results have not yet been posted.)
Here’s a look at places, teams and scores for the KMAland pairs at the 1A tournament on Tuesday. Find complete results linked here.
4t. Kylie Powers/Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (79)
29t. Katelyn Neilsen/Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (95)
31t. Lexi Noelck/Drey Newell, Atlantic (96)
35t. Avery Dowling/Kyle Beam, Sidney (98)
35t. Maci Miller/Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (98)
41. Helen Nicholas/Brody Thompson, Essex (103)
In Class 2A, Creston’s Rylie Driskell and Colby Burg shot an 86 to tie for 16th. Maria Groumoutis and Cole Strider also had a Creston team and finished with a 95 to tie for 34th. View complete 2A results here.