IKM-Manning Wolves

(KMAland) -- The All-KMAland pair of Kylie Powers and Tyler Brandt placed fourth at the state co-ed golf tournament on Tuesday.

Powers and Brandt shot a 79 to tie for fourth and were among six KMAland teams in the Class 1A field. (The Class 2A results have not yet been posted.)

Here’s a look at places, teams and scores for the KMAland pairs at the 1A tournament on Tuesday. Find complete results linked here.

4t. Kylie Powers/Tyler Brandt, IKM-Manning (79)

29t. Katelyn Neilsen/Caden Neilsen, Boyer Valley (95)

31t. Lexi Noelck/Drey Newell, Atlantic (96)

35t. Avery Dowling/Kyle Beam, Sidney (98)

35t. Maci Miller/Devin Melby, Boyer Valley (98)

41. Helen Nicholas/Brody Thompson, Essex (103)

In Class 2A, Creston’s Rylie Driskell and Colby Burg shot an 86 to tie for 16th. Maria Groumoutis and Cole Strider also had a Creston team and finished with a 95 to tie for 34th. View complete 2A results here

