(Manning) -- The only thing standing between IKM-Manning junior Kylie Powers and a trip to the Class 1A State Golf Tournament is the Newell Golf Course.
While the task is daunting, the 2022 Western Iowa Conference champion has confidence coming into Wednesday.
"I had a practice round on Saturday," Powers said. "After the second nine, I'm feeling pretty good. If I wouldn't have gone for a practice round, I wouldn't feel as good because that course has a lot of little details."
Powers extended her season with a championship performance in Friday's first round of regionals at Ogden. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week led the clubhouse with an 84.
"My success came from my hybrid (golf club)," she said. "That saved me. I teed off with that. It helped me get some distance on the par 5. And I almost got a hole-in-one on a blind par 3. It was a good day."
The strong showing was the latest in a season full of them for Powers.
"I'm excited about continuing to play this season," she said.
Powers broke school records last year and topped those again this season with a 9-hole adjusted average of 42.24 and an 18-hole adjusted score of 86.25.
"I feel like I've gained more confidence and experience," she said. "I was scared last year because I didn't have a freshman year."
Powers hopes her confidence, experience and preparation parlays into a state qualification on Wednesday. Her 9-hole adjusted average leads Class 1A, and her 18-hole numbers rank fifth, so she is in a good spot.
"I need to find all the pars I can and play conservative," she said. "I need to play my game and stick to that."
Check out the full interview with Powers below.