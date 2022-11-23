(Mondamin) -- A historical football season for West Harrison was guided by many faces, talents and coaches. Today, senior linebacker/defensive end Sage Evans is honored as the KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year.
The numbers speak heavily, as Evans led the state with 121.0 total tackles, added 16.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks and recovered three fumbles while also grabbing three interceptions.
“I was the middle linebacker, so I was supposed to tackle anything inside the box,” Evans said. “The defensive line did a good job of keeping blockers off me. Sometimes, I would move down to defensive end and then crash down as hard as I can.”
Evans’ strong defensive play helped the Hawkeyes to its first undefeated regular season, its first district championship, its first playoff appearance and its first playoff victory.
“It was great,” Evans said. “The community was behind us. There were people there we had never seen before in the other three years. They were showing up to every game and would be there an hour early to get a good seat to watch us.”
The Hawkeyes knew early on in the season – following wins over Exira/EHK and CAM – that they were destined for something special.
“They were both supposed to be at the top of the (district),” Evans said. “We knew if we just stayed injury-free we would be all right.”
Therein lied the scary proposition with this West Harrison bunch, which won the Exira/EHK game on a sweltering Friday evening while having just eight players available.
“Being healthy was huge,” Evans said. “We had guys playing special teams, offense and defense, and if one guy got hurt we were struggling to find guys. But we did meet our goals. We got our district championship and got to the playoffs. Those were our main goals.”
While the numbers and the results were historical, Evans and the rest of his West Harrison teammates made a lasting impact within the community.
“Fans started doubling,” he added. “When I was a freshman, it was pretty much just parents. We won just one game. Now, the stands were full and people were lining the fence. It was amazing.”
Check out the full interview with Evans and previous KMAland 8-Player Defensive Player of the Year Winners below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND 8-PLAYER DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2021: Joe Kauffman, CAM
2020: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
2019: Seth Malcom, Fremont-Mills
2018: Keegan Simons, Ar-We-Va
2017: Drake Johnson, Stanton
2016: Parker Powers, Fremont-Mills
2015: Spencer Brown, Lenox