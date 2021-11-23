(Underwood) -- Underwood quarterback Alex Ravlin led Class 1A's top offense to an undefeated regular season and a state quarterfinal appearance, earning the junior signal-caller the KMAland A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year honor.
Ravlin was precise in his junior campaign, tossing the rock for 2,358 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions while completing 64% of his passes.
"I really stressed the importance of being efficient," Ravlin said. "I worked on that in the offseason. I spent a lot of time working on making the right choices and giving my receivers opportunities."
The numbers don't lie, either. Ravlin improved drastically from his impressive sophomore season, tossing for 502 more yards, seven touchdowns and decreasing his interception total by three. He also boosted his completion percentage by 10 points. His 140.8 rating in 2021 was significantly better than his 2020 display of 116.1.
"I felt a lot more comfortable," Ravlin said. "It was an easy transition into this season."
Ravlin attributes his success to the Eagles' offseason 7-on-7 festivities, which included a contest with eventual Class 4A state champion Lewis Central.
Of course, Ravlin didn't do it alone in Class 1A's top-ranked offense, according to BCMoore. Senior running back Joey Anderson took the pressure off Ravlin and forced defenses to respect the run with 1,757 yards and 32 touchdowns while averaging 9.8 yards per tote.
"Joey made my life so much easier," he said. "It made everything open up. RPOs (run/pass options) opened up, and there were a lot of places for me to do well."
Ravlin also had his share of receivers, with Scott Pearson (35 catches for 627 yards and six scores), Collin Brandt (40 snags for 547 yards and six touchdowns) leading the way while Josh Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Chase Ryan, Wyatt Baker and Jack Vanfossan also stepped up.
"A lot of guys stepped up," he said. "I had a lot of weapons. If teams focused on Joey, it opened up alleys for our receivers."
He's also quick to credit his linemen -- Easton Eledge, Thomas Huneke, Max Tiarks, Aiden Cline, Walter Ausdemore and Carter Davis for paving the way to Underwood's prolific offensive production.
The dual-threat offense propelled Underwood to a 10-1 record and a state quarterfinal appearance. They cruised through the regular season, averaging 56.8 points per game in wins over Tri-Center, Clarinda, St. Albert, East Sac County, MVAOCOU, Treynor, West Monona and Kuemper Catholic.
"Clarinda was a nice game for us," Ravlin said about their 47-7 victory in week two. "That gave us a lot of confidence. Going up against Treynor (a 45-0 win) and having a good game against them was also nice."
He made massive strides from his sophomore to junior seasons and hopes a similar outcome will happen in his senior season. But it will be without many contributors from this year's team, such as Pearson, Anderson, Brandt and Ryan.
"In this next year, I'm going to have to change up some timing and make all these new connections.
Ravlin joins Riverside's Austin Kremkoski (2020) and Atlantic's Tyler Moen (2019) as A/1A/2A Offensive Player of the Year. Before 2019, KMA Sports presented only one 11-man Player of the Year honor, which went to Lewis Central's Austin Simmons (2013), Tri-Center's Ben Wellman (2014), Creston's Chase Shiltz (2015 and 2016), Harlan's Nick Foss (2017) and Lewis Central's Max Duggan (2018).
Check out the full interview with Ravlin below.