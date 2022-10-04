(Falls City) -- A key Class D2 District 1 showdown emanates from Falls City on Friday evening when Falls City Sacred Heart (4-2, 2-1) hosts Johnson-Brock (5-1, 2-1).
The Irish have continually improved throughout the season, bouncing back from an opening-week loss to Elmwood-Murdock to win four of their next five.
“We’ve definitely improved,” Falls City Sacred Heart head coach Doug Goltz told KMA Sports. “That’s always your goal. We’ve come a long way.”
That first loss against Elmwood-Murdock was one of the non-competitive variety – a rare instance for the Sacred Heart program, which lost 95-44. And despite the loss to BDS in Week 5, Coach Goltz still believes his team is right there with some of the better teams in the state.
“BDS has a really nice team, and it was really a little closer than (the 52-26 score),” he said. “It was 28-20 at half and 36-26 going into the fourth quarter, and then they pushed a couple touchdowns in on us late. I really like the fight we’ve had in us. We moved the ball pretty well, and I think BDS has one of the better defenses around. I like how we’ve improved, and that’s always the goal.”
Coach Goltz’s team showed something a little uncommon for one of his squads this past Friday evening, using the pass to pour on 72 points in a 50-point win over Humboldt-TRS. Senior Sam Dunn threw for 270 yards and seven touchdowns.
“I’m not sure that’s the most ever that I’ve had a quarterback throw in one game,” Goltz said, “but he was really on the money. I thought our defense was pretty good, and our offense moved the ball real well. We didn’t punt any.”
Johnson-Brock brings a new test this week for the Irish, as the Eagles have been impressive with dominant wins over Southern, Weeping Water, Mead, HTRS and Lourdes Central Catholic before a tight six-point loss to BDS this past Thursday.
“They’re very athletic and have good speed,” Goltz said. “I’d say they’re a lot like us. They don’t have a lot of size on the line, but they’ve got a lot of good skill players and defensively are very tough. I think they run the ball better this year than they did last year. We’ll have to play really well to be able to hang with them.”
Junior quarterback Sloan Pelican guides the Johnson-Brock offense with 751 yards passing and 347 yards rushing. Nic Parriott is a key target, posting 373 yards and eight touchdowns to this point in the season.
“I think our skill players are as good as most of the other teams we go up against, but in this case, Johnson-Brock has some great skill players, too,” Goltz said. “I’m not sure we’ll be able to throw the ball like we did this last week. They’ve got more experienced players than we do, but we’re into game seven now, so we’re hoping the guys have come along enough that we can make adjustments during the game.
“I think the big key for us is, can we slow their offense down? They have a great passing game, a big receiver and a very good quarterback, but they also run the ball well, which they didn’t do very well last year.”
