(Neola) -- A year of learning and improving continues for Tri-Center Tuesday night when they face CAM in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
The Trojans are 13-9 on the year after their 63-20 regional first round win over West Harrison on Thursday.
"We continued to battle," Tri-Center head coach Derek Sonderland said. "We made some adjustments after the first quarter. We went back to the scouting report and took advantage of that. We forced some turnovers and saw some shots go in. That kickstarted us."
The victory was the Trojans' fifth in the last seven games.
"We've focused in practice on skill development and getting better every day," Sonderland said. "I think our kids are doing that. Our record reflects that. The kids come in and work hard every day. They don't care about their own stats. They just want to get better to help us collectively get better. I've been pleased with the progress our kids are making. That's all I can ask for."
Coach Sonderland returned to Tri-Center this year after a successful stint at Logan-Magnolia. It took a while for his style to mesh with his young squad, but they've found a groove.
"I'm a stickler for doing things the right and more efficient way," Sonderland said. "As the season has gone along, the kids have picked up on that. I've been proud of the kids for learning how to be a sponge and wanting to learn."
Junior Taylor Kenkel averages a team-high 8.9 points per game, while classmate Alexis Flaharty adds 8.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest. Cassidy Cunningham (6.9 PPG), Quincey Schneckloth (4.9 PPG) and Brooke Daughenbaugh (3.8 PPG) also contribute to Tri-Center's cause.
"We're getting better at ball fakes and taking care of the basketball," Sonderland said. "We want to play fast, but we understand where the ball needs to go. The kids are buying into their roles and strengths and playing to those. Our kids are unselfish."
Daughenbaugh is the Trojans' only senior with a consistent role in the rotation.
"I'm proud of the roster we have," Sonderland said. "I think it bodes well for the future."
The Trojans continue their postseason journey Tuesday night against CAM. The Cougars (16-6) carry a five-game win streak into Tuesday's contest.
"Coach (Joe) Wollum has done an outstanding job at CAM," Sonderland said. "I have a ton of respect for him. They like to play fast. I'm sure (Wollum) wants it in the 60 to 70 possession game. They have some good athletes, and (Wollum) has put those kids in the right position to score. I'm impressed with how much pressure they bring. That will be an issue for us."
Working through CAM's pressure defense is a top priority for Tri-Center.
"We have to take care of the basketball," Sonderland said. "If we don't do that, we're not even going to get a chance to score. Points off turnovers is a big part of what they do. I think they average 60 points per game. We don't want it that high scoring."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Sonderland.