(Indianola) -- Indianola's explosive offense ended Glenwood's season for the second consecutive season.
The 4A No. 6 Indians (27-11) crushed three homers, produced 11 hits and put up four crooked-number innings to beat Glenwood (18-13), 11-2, in a Class 4A Region 3 Semifinal Saturday night.
"We're super proud of our kids for how they battled," Glenwood head coach Ryan Koch said. "We could have easily folded and let them 12-run us. We kept competing and were there for each other. We still had fun."
Indianola scored two runs in the first three innings to take a 6-0 lead. Glenwood got on the board with a sacrifice bunt from Brynn Schrock in the fourth inning. However, the Indians countered with three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and another in the sixth. Glenwood's final run came in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt from Brielle Allmon.
Indianola's offense smacked its 37th, 38th and 39th homers this season. Jordyn Gripp launched a solo shot in the first, Katie Fosenburg added a solo dinger in the third and Izzy Sloan smoked a 3-run blast in the fourth.
The Indians didn't make life easy on Glenwood pitchers Allison Koontz and Brynn Schrock, as they forced the Rams pitchers to throw 145 pitches across seven innings.
"They had a lot of quality at-bats," Koch said. "We'd get two strikes on them, and they would foul off about four or five pitches. We were throwing everything. You name it, and they were fouling it off. Their approach at the plate was pretty impressive."
With the win, Indianola moves to a Class 4A Regional Final. They will host Winterset on Monday with a trip to state at stake.
Koontz took the loss for the Rams, surrendering 10 hits and five earned runs while striking out one and walking three in 5 1/3 innings.
Offensively, Glenwood put up three hits. Audrey Albers had two of those, while Faith Weber added a knock.
The loss ends Glenwood's season at 18-14. The first year under Coach Koch ends with a solid foundation built, and the future of Glenwood softball looks promising. The Rams had just one senior this year: Hayley Kloeckner.
"I'm going to remember how these kids competed and the heart they showed," Koch said. "It was fun to watch them enjoy the game of softball. We're pumped for next year. We're ready to get on the field and play some more. These kids are hungry. It's going to be fun to watch what they do in the offseason."
View the full interview with Coach Koch below.