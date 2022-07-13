(Indianola) -- One of Class 4A's most efficient offenses lived up to its billing on Tuesday night at the expense of Glenwood in a regional final.
Indianola (27-12) secured their 10th trip to state and first since 2018 with a 12-2, five-inning win over Glenwood (20-14) on KMA 960.
"It's frustrating because we know we are better than what we showed tonight," Glenwood head coach Kylee Stanton. "We let them dictate the game and didn't help ourselves."
The Indians entered Tuesday's regional with a .363 average -- the fourth-best in Class 4A. The Indians made contact early and often against Glenwood pitchers Allison Koontz and McKenna Koehler to churn out 17 hits and crooked number innings in each of the four frames.
"They just squared us up well," Stanton said. "We worked on staying down in the zone, but they were putting the balls in play when they weren't. I would say that's the best hitting team we've seen all season."
The Rams looked to have something for Indianola's offense in the first inning after they put their first two runners on and quickly scored to take a 1-0 lead. However, Glenwood didn't score any more in the inning and left the bases loaded.
Indianola capitalized on Glenwood's missed opportunity with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. The 4A No. 6 Indians blew the game open in the second with a five-run inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Selia Becker.
Glenwood threatened to trim the lead in the third inning, but came up empty after stranding runners at second and third.
Indianola put up two runs in the third and two more in the fifth, but the Rams managed one run in the top of the fifth to prolong the game at 11-2. But Indianola tacked on one more run in the fifth to walk off with the victory and state tournament berth.
Freshman pitcher Izzy Benge found success against an aggressive Rams offense. Benge totaled nine strikeouts -- 12% of her season total -- on Tuesday while scattering five hits with two walks and an earned run.
"We came in with confidence," Stanton said. "Inning two, we started chasing. We let the pitcher (Benge) run the game from there. The rise ball got us a little bit. We were fouling off pitches, which is all I can ask for, but she got the last one on us. All I can do is tip my hat."
Allison Koontz had two hits and doubled for the Rams, and Sara Kolle drove in a run and had a hit. Coryl Matheny added one hit in her final game donning a Glenwood jersey.
The loss concludes Glenwood's season at 20-14. Perhaps few saw the Rams as a postseason threat. But they emerged as one a 1-0 win over Lewis Central and an upset victory over 4A No. 9 Creston.
"Everybody was looking for us to go seventh or eighth in the conference," Stanton said. "The girls battled night in and night out. We might not have pulled off every win, but I'm proud they never laid down. That's all you can ask of from the girls."
The Rams lose five senior starters: Matheny, Madison Barrett, Riley Wiese, Aza Sechtem and Lillie Albers.
"This senior class is a tough one to replace," Stanton said. "They (this year's team) played for each other. And it started with the senior class."
Check out the full interview with Coach Stanton below.