(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia boys basketball replaced all five of their starters from a season ago, and the first half of the 2022-23 saw some expected growing pains.
The Panthers (1-7 overall, 0-6 Western Iowa Conference) lost their final five games of the first half, but Coach Levi Ettleman believes this is a team that will continue to compete and grow throughout the rest of the season.
“I was really happy with how our kids competed,” Ettleman told KMA Sports. “I think the inexperience is certainly something that has played a role in our start. I feel like we had a really good chance to be 3-1 to start the year, but we didn’t find ways to win the way we should have. We didn’t handle pressure, but some of that does come from experience. And it’s not just the kids either. It’s inexperience on my part.”
While the record is down, Lo-Ma lost single-digit games to St. Albert, Missouri Valley and Audubon. With some experience, Coach Ettleman hopes they can learn to flip some of those close losses into wins.
“Just some continuity in our group is going to go a long ways,” he said. “We went through some sickness early, and I think I had three or four starting lineups in the first eight games. I think that’s played into it. Hopefully, now that we’ve got some games under our belt, and we’ve had a chance to practice a bit, maybe stuff starts turning around.”
Seven different players have started at least two games this season for the Panthers with only two players — junior Evan Roden and senior Nicio Adame — starting all eight of them. Seniors Kyle Stueve and Calvin Wallis, junior Jed Lake, sophomore Wes Vana and freshman Adam Roden have also been in the starting lineup more than once. In addition, sophomore William Anderson and junior Calvin Collins played in seven games each, and freshmen Jason Kastner and Luke Walski have contributed as reserves.
“We had five seniors start last year, so it’s a completely new starting five for the most part,” Ettleman said. “We only have 11 guys on the team, and I play 8 or 9 a night, so it’s a lot of new faces.”
Statistically speaking, Wallis and Vana lead the team with 8.0 points per game while Adame is averaging 7.4 per game and Evan Roden is at 6.5. Wallis has also been a leader in a number of other categories, including leading the squad with 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.
“Handling pressure is really what we’ve been working on for a month and a half now,” Ettleman added. “We averaged 20.7 turnovers per game through the first eight, and that probably got better because we kept it at 10 (in the last game of the first half against Audubon). That’s really been the bulk of our work. I tell the kids all the time, if we can’t handle the pressure and get the ball across half court then the X’s and O’s won’t matter.”
Lo-Ma is back in action on Tuesday evening at West Monona and will host Riverside on Friday to round out the first week of the second half.
“We’re going to take it one game and one day at a time,” Ettleman said. “I know that’s a cliche answer, but that’s really my focus. If we can get just a little better everyday and keep building, hopefully we can gain some experience and learn from our start. Get opportunities to win some of these games. We’re just going to try to compete like we have so far, limit our mistakes and keep getting better.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Ettleman linked below.