(Louisville) -- An inexperienced Louisville girls basketball team is looking for continued improvement under first-year head coach Matthew Shelsta.
The Lions are 3-4 on the season with all three wins coming in their last five games.
“We’re a really inexperienced team,” Coach Shelsta told KMA Sports. “We knew that coming into it that it was kind of going to be a learning process to figure out who was going to be in new roles and how they would handle it. We’ve done some good things with some girls really stepping up into their roles and figuring out who we can be.”
Louisville dropped their first two games of the season to Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock before a win over Nebraska City. That was followed by a defeat at the hands of Ashland-Greenwood, but they answered back with wins over Johnson County Central and Omaha Brownell Talbot. Their final game of the first half was a defeat at Malcom.
One element of a Louisville girls basketball game that has been mostly consistent is the defense. Aside from their road losses to Ashland-Greenwood and Malcom, the Lions are allowing just 31.2 points per game.
“We’ve done some really good things defensively, even though we’re an undersized team,” Shelsta said. “We’re figuring out we can be a little scrappy, and we can force some shots from the outside. Being an undersized team, we can sometimes give up some offensive rebounds against some bigger teams, but our girls are really resilient and are figuring out who they are.”
Shelsta says this year’s team is led by senior guards Ella Aaberg and Sagan Leach, who top the team in the experience category. Meanwhile, seniors McKenna McCaulley and Mira Fosmer and juniors Ella Culver and Riley Bennett have stepped into new roles this season.
“It’s different going from junior varsity to varsity, but they’ve really stepped up,” Shelsta said. “Not having those people to count on that they had the year before to pick up the slack in scoring or doing some other things (is difficult). The girls have really stepped up, and they’re trying to stay positive with each other. We’re doing some positive things, and I like where we’re going.”
Others on the Louisville roster this season are junior Emma Yardley, sophomores Wyleigh Bateman, Nola Nelson and Breanna Wulf and freshmen Faith Hillabrand and Allie Hiatt.
Up next for Louisville, following a six-day moratorium, is their home holiday tournament. The Lions open with Nebraska City on the 29th before matching up with either Ogallala or Ralston the next day.
“We’re pretty thankful that we’ve got two home games in a row,” Shelsta said, “and we’re excited to get to practice the day before. We’ve played (Nebraska City) before and were blessed to get a win there. We think we can do some good things against them, but they’re still a tough team. We’re looking to do some good things in the first round.
“We haven’t seen a whole lot of (Ralston or Ogallala). We’re trying to take care of the first game first of all. We’re thinking about what’s best for our girls and trying to get back into the swing of things. How to take an inexperienced team and get them back in with their legs after six days (off). If we can get one win out of the tournament that would be wonderful. If we can get two that would be even better. We’re just looking to compete in every single game we play.”
Listen to much more with Louisville girls basketball coach Matthew Shelsta linked below.