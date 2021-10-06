Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- The Pride of Iowa Conference released information regarding its upcoming volleyball tournament on Wednesday. 

The field has been split into four pods -- two of three teams and two of team -- hosted by Southeast Warren, Nodaway Valley, East Union and Southwest Valley. 

In Pod 1, Southeast Warren faces the winner of Bedford/Central Decatur while Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys will go head to head in Pod 2. East Union/Mount Ayr will do the same in Pod 3. In Pod 4, the winner of Lenox/Wayne faces Southwest Valley. 

Pod competition takes place on Monday. All matches are the standard five-set format. The winners of each pod advance to the semifinals and finals Tuesday night in Mount Ayr. 

