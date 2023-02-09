(Glenwood) -- With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Glenwood wrestlers are gearing up for Saturday, when they will host the Class 2A district tournament.
Having been plagued by injuries since day one, the Rams are finally healthy and set to punch their tickets to the state tournament.
“We haven’t put together a full healthy lineup yet,” Glenwood head coach Tucker Weber said. “We were close last Tuesday. We lost a close one to Creston in the regional duals. A couple matches could’ve gone either way but it was a hard-fought battle and it’s probably the best we’ve wrestled as a team all season. Going into the district tournament, it’s a good time to be wrestling at our best. We have a lot of guys healthy right now and we’re hoping to get a lot through [to state] on Saturday.”
Glenwood’s three mainstays, Vinny Mayberry (120), Matt Beem (132) and CJ Carter (195), will look to repeat as state medalists and each make a run at state championships, which starts with a stellar performance at districts.
“All those guys had good seasons last year and they have big expectations this year as well,” Weber said. “They lead by example in the room and we’ve got some young kids who are starting to step up and try to follow in their footsteps. I think they were the only three [to qualify] last year, but I think we can get a handful more to help them out this season.”
The only senior amongst that group is Carter, who has been ranked in the top four all season, including a short stint as the top-ranked wrestler at 195 pounds.
With this inevitably being his last opportunity to secure the ultimate goal, Carter will seek a deep run in postseason action.
“It’s kind of sad sometimes because it’s the seniors’ last chance and they don’t really realize until it’s about this time,” Weber said. “I’m pretty much just telling [Carter] ‘don’t let the pressure get to you and you gotta go out and compete regardless of the situation.’ As a senior, you gotta go out and give it your all in every minute, every second.”
One weight above Carter is Mason Koehler, who’s burst onto the scene with borderline unprecedented success as a freshman at 220 pounds.
Koehler is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A and holds a 41-7 record heading into the district tournament.
“[Koehler] is having a great season,” Weber said. “His name is not unknown in the youth circuit. He won a couple youth titles but a lot of bigger kids get overlooked in the AAU circuit. He’s a kid that wrestlers all year round, he’s always willing to get better and for a big kid, he’s got a lot of different moves that he can do. It’s hard to scout him because he can wrestle through a lot of different positions. It’s hard to step in there at 220 pounds as a freshman and do what he’s doing, so hopefully he can keep it rolling throughout the weekend.”
Saturday is the day every wrestler across the state has been working toward all season, and while regular season accomplishments aren’t necessarily deemed meaningless, there’s no doubt that a state tournament appearance remains the crown jewel of Iowa high school wrestling.
With that in mind, the Rams approach this year’s district tournament with the same mettle its maintained all season.
“I talk a lot about our mindset and how being positive in anything that you do is gonna lead to being more successful,” Weber said. “We talk about being confident in your abilities and that what you’ve been drilling all year is gonna show up this weekend. The season is all practice until this Saturday, because you gotta leave it all on the line, otherwise your season is done. It doesn’t really matter what happened during the season… there’s really no excuses right now going into the postseason.”
Ultimately, Glenwood hopes to haul a slew of wrestlers to state next weekend; something that can only be obtained by cleaning up at districts.
“Obviously we’re hoping to get everybody through,” Weber said. “We’re favored at a lot of weights and we might not be favored at some weights, but the objective for everyone is to get top two and be ready for any wrestlebacks. Our expectation is to win the district and qualify as many as we can.
Saturday’s Class 2A district tournament will start at 10 A.M. in Glenwood. Finals and wrestlebacks will be broadcast live on the KMAX-Stream.
Click below to hear the full interview with Weber from Thursday’s sports feature.