NCAA Wrestling
Photo: NCAA

(KMAland) -- InterMat has released their latest individual and team rankings in Division I college wrestling. Check out the regional wrestlers and teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the divisions below or the complete rankings linked here

125 POUNDS

1. Spencer Lee, Iowa

10. Liam Cronin, Nebraska

141 POUNDS 

2. Real Woods, Iowa

5. Brock Hardy, Nebraska 

7. Allan Hart, Missouri

8. Cael Happel, Northern Iowa 

149 POUNDS 

4. Max Murin, Iowa

7. Paniro Johnson, Iowa State

9. Brock Mauller, Missouri

157 POUNDS 

1. Peyton Robb, Nebraska

10. Jarrett Jacques, Missouri

165 POUNDS 

1. Keegan O’Toole, Missouri

3. David Carr, Iowa State

9. Austin Yant, Northern Iowa

10. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa

174 POUNDS 

2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska

184 POUNDS 

2. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa

4. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State

8. Abe Assad, Iowa

10. Lenny Pinto, Nebraska

197 POUNDS 

1. Rocky Elam, Missouri

5. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State

8. Jacob Warner, Iowa

HWT 

3. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa

8. Zach Elam, Missouri

10. Sam Schuyler, Iowa State

TOURNAMENT TEAM 

2. Iowa

4. Missouri

5. Nebraska

6. Iowa State

DUAL MEET TEAM 

2. Iowa 

3. Iowa State

