(KMAland) -- InterMat has released their latest individual and team rankings in Division I college wrestling. Check out the regional wrestlers and teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the divisions below or the complete rankings linked here.
125 POUNDS
1. Spencer Lee, Iowa
10. Liam Cronin, Nebraska
141 POUNDS
2. Real Woods, Iowa
5. Brock Hardy, Nebraska
7. Allan Hart, Missouri
8. Cael Happel, Northern Iowa
149 POUNDS
4. Max Murin, Iowa
7. Paniro Johnson, Iowa State
9. Brock Mauller, Missouri
157 POUNDS
1. Peyton Robb, Nebraska
10. Jarrett Jacques, Missouri
165 POUNDS
1. Keegan O’Toole, Missouri
3. David Carr, Iowa State
9. Austin Yant, Northern Iowa
10. Patrick Kennedy, Iowa
174 POUNDS
2. Mikey Labriola, Nebraska
184 POUNDS
2. Parker Keckeisen, Northern Iowa
4. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State
8. Abe Assad, Iowa
10. Lenny Pinto, Nebraska
197 POUNDS
1. Rocky Elam, Missouri
5. Yonger Bastida, Iowa State
8. Jacob Warner, Iowa
HWT
3. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa
8. Zach Elam, Missouri
10. Sam Schuyler, Iowa State
TOURNAMENT TEAM
2. Iowa
4. Missouri
5. Nebraska
6. Iowa State
DUAL MEET TEAM
2. Iowa
3. Iowa State