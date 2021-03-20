(KMAland) -- Two repeat members and three other seniors make up this year’s All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team.
Three did their work in the Hawkeye Ten Conference while the Rolling Valley and Missouri River Conferences are also represented with this year’s team.
As a reminder, those eligible for the All-KMAland Elite Team are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson schools and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
This year’s All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team is as follows…
Ryan Blum, Senior, Glenwood
One of two repeat selections, the KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year is also the first two-time Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year. Blum averaged a KMAland-best 24.7 points per game while also adding 8.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.8 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.
Josh Dix, Junior, Abraham Lincoln
The second of the two repeat selections, Dix pushed the Lynx into their first state tournament in five years thanks to his brilliant two-way play. The Division I recruit averaged 19.4 points with a 63.5 eFG%. He also added 7.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Skyler Handlos, Senior, Atlantic
A breakout junior year led into a strong senior season with Handlos leading the Trojans to a share of the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Handlos averaged 16.7 points per game while adding averages of 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
The KMAland leader in dunks (39), Pryor led the Rolling Valley Conference with 19.2 points per game and had a 55.0 eFG% while doing so. Pryor also grabbed 10.7 rebounds per game and added 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
Sam Rallis, Senior, St. Albert
Rallis led the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 3.9 steals per game while also ranking third with 1.1 blocks. The lengthy Rallis was also one of the Hawkeye Ten Conference’s top scorers with 15.3 per game while also grabbing 6.8 rebounds on average. His 58.2 eFG% was second in the league.