(KMAland) -- The best of the best in KMAland are honored today with our five-person All-KMAland Elite Girls Basketball Team.
Among this year’s five are four from the Hawkeye Ten and one from the Pride of Iowa Conference. There are two seniors, two juniors and one sophomore, including three that played in the state tournament and two that won their KMA Sports Conference Player of the Year award.
Those eligible for this year’s team are from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson in Council Bluffs and select schools from the Bluegrass Conference.
Without further ado, this year’s five….
Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
This year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, DeVault was brilliant in her junior year with 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 1.6 assists per game. She posted a 51.7% eFG, ranking third in her conference, buoyed by 52 3-pointers.
Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
This year’s KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Player of the Year, Fields was dominant with 19.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per game for the Panthers. Her 61.7 eFG% led the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Haley Rasmussen, Senior, Atlantic
Rasmussen led the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 21.0 points per game to go with 3.7 steals per game. Her free throw shooting was particularly impressive this season, as Rasmussen hit 104 of her 122 attempts for an 85.2% mark.
Jenna Hopp, Sophomore, Glenwood
Hopp can do it all, and she did it all for the Rams this year. She posted 14.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during a standout sophomore campaign that saw Glenwood reach the state championship.
Madison Camden, Junior, Glenwood
Another Glenwood standout, Camden was one of the most efficient shooters in the area. She averaged 14.8 points per game, shot 48.4% from the field, 40.3% from 3 and finished with a 59.3 eFG%.