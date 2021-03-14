(KMAland) -- The final day of our seven-day extravaganza of awards finishes with our latest KMA Sports All-State Teams.
KMA Sports has picked our top five players in each fo the five classes, as well as the top five overall for an Elite All-State Team. In addition, we’ve again picked an All-Senior, All-Junior, All-Sophomore and All-Freshman Team. Each class also has a KMA Sports Player of the Year. View our selections below.
**Denotes Class Player of the Year
KMA SPORTS CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Elise Boulton, Senior, Montezuma (17.3 PPG, 5.6 APG, 2.8 SPG, 59.4 eFG%)
**Audi Crooks, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan (20.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 BPG, 70.4 eFG%)
Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan (23.1 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 3.9 BPG, 2.3 APG, 70.8 eFG%)
Macy Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda (13.1 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.4 SPG, 3.7 RPG, 62.5 eFG%)
Lauren Wilson, Junior, Springville (17.6 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 3.8 APG, 3.6 BPG, 2.4 SPG, 53.7 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
**Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley (23.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 SPG, 52.0 eFG%)
Sasha Koenig, Senior, West Branch (20.2 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.4 RPG, 3.0 SPG, 49.6 eFG%)
Rachel Leerar, Senior, West Hancock (20.7 PPG, 4.9 SPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.6 APG, 51.3 eFG%)
Isabel Manning, Senior, Van Buren (30.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 3.0 APG, 41.9 eFG%)
Kylee Sanders, Senior, Louisa-Muscatine (23.3 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.4 SPG, 3.3 APG, 1.4 BPG, 44.3 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Mya Merschman, Senior, Central Lee (27.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 2.2 BPG, 64.3 eFG%)
Katy Reyerson, Sophomore, West Marshall (20.1 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 5.1 SPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 BPG, 53.8 eFG%)
JeMae Nichols, Senior, Cherokee (15.2 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.9 SPG, 3.3 APG, 1.3 BPG, 56.4 eFG%)
**Gracie Schoonhoven, Sophomore, Unity Christian (18.4 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.1 RPG, 4.5 SPG, 68.6 eFG%)
Janie Schoonhoven, Senior, Unity Christian (16.4 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.4 SPG, 61.5 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Madison Camden, Junior, Glenwood (14.9 PPG, 1.4 SPG, 59.7 eFG%)
**Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston (19.7 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.4 BPG, 61.7 eFG%)
Jenna Hopp, Sophomore, Glenwood (14.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 52.9 eFG%)
Katelyn Lappe, Junior, Bondurant-Farrar (15.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 63.7 eFG%)
Taylor Veach, Junior, Central DeWitt (19.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 48.3 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS CLASS 5A ALL-STATE
Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls (24.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 BPG, 2.6 SPG, 52.2 eFG%)
**Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee (19.1 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 67.9 eFG%)
Audrey Koch, Senior, Iowa City West (19.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 63.6 eFG%)
Grace Larkins, Senior, Southeast Polk (18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 61.1 eFG%)
Sahara Williams, Sophomore, Waterloo West (19.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 61.8 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS ALL-SENIOR TEAM
Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls (24.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 BPG, 2.6 SPG, 52.2 eFG%)
**Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee (19.1 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 67.9 eFG%)
Audrey Koch, Senior, Iowa City West (19.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.3 SPG, 63.6 eFG%)
Isabel Manning, Senior, Van Buren (30.2 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 3.0 APG, 41.9 eFG%)
Mya Merschman, Senior, Central Lee (27.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 2.5 SPG, 2.2 BPG, 64.3 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS ALL-JUNIOR TEAM
Madison Camden, Junior, Glenwood (14.9 PPG, 1.4 SPG, 59.7 eFG%)
Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley (23.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.6 SPG, 52.0 eFG%)
Katelyn Lappe, Junior, Bondurant-Farrar (15.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 1.8 BPG, 63.7 eFG%)
Hallie Mohr, Junior, Mediapolis (22.3 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 2.4 SPG, 52.6 eFG%)
Macy Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda (13.1 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.4 SPG, 3.7 RPG, 62.5 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS ALL-SOPHOMORE TEAM
Audi Crooks, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan (20.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 BPG, 70.4 eFG%)
Jenna Hopp, Sophomore, Glenwood (14.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, 52.9 eFG%)
Katy Reyerson, Sophomore, West Marshall (20.1 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 5.1 SPG, 4.7 APG, 2.0 BPG, 53.8 eFG%)
Gracie Schoonhoven, Sophomore, Unity Christian (18.4 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.1 RPG, 4.5 SPG, 68.6 eFG%)
Sahara Williams, Sophomore, Waterloo West (19.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 61.8 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Addy Johnson, Freshman, Westwood (17.8 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.8 BPG, 60.7 eFG%)
Kamryn Kurt, Freshman, North Linn (13.6 PPG, 5.5 APG, 2.9 SPG, 2.5 RPG, 51.4 eFG%)
Callie Levin, Freshman, Solon (19.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 SPG, 3.7 APG, 52.9 eFG%)
Payton Petersen, Freshman, Dike-New Hartford (14.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 63.0 eFG%)
Alli Tanke, Freshman, Johnston (12.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 66.0 eFG%)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE
Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls (24.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.7 BPG, 2.6 SPG, 52.2 eFG%)
**Audi Crooks, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan (20.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.0 BPG, 70.4 eFG%)
Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee (19.1 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.8 RPG, 3.5 SPG, 67.9 eFG%)
Grace Larkins, Senior, Southeast Polk (18.0 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.1 APG, 3.6 SPG, 0.8 BPG, 61.1 eFG%)
Gracie Schoonhoven, Sophomore, Unity Christian (18.4 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.1 RPG, 4.5 SPG, 68.6 eFG%)