(KMAland) -- On our final day of the seven-day extravaganza of volleyball awards, we present our second KMA Sports All-State Volleyball Teams.
Each class has six players regardless of position and one libero with class player of the year highlighted in bold. Congratulations to the KMA Sports Players of the Year: Gabby Gergen of Janesville, Ashlynn Kuhn from Hudson, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ Morgan Middleton, Jazmine Yamilkoski of Cedar Rapids Xavier and Phyona Schrader of Ankeny.
Ankeny’s Schrader is also the KMA Sports Iowa Player of the Year. View the All-State teams below.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Jenna Bentz, JR, Burlington Notre Dame (10.5 APS, 0.5 KPS, 2.3 DPS, 0.6 BPS)
Jaylen Bork, SR, MMCRU (4.6 KPS, .240 Kill Eff, 2.6 DPS)
Gabby Gergen, SR, Janesville (9.6 APS, 1.1 KPS, .325 Kill Eff, 2.3 DPS)
Ali Hoffert, SR, Turkey Valley (4.2 KPS, .394 Kill Eff, 3.6 DPS, 0.6 BPS)
Saari Kuehl, SR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck (4.6 KPS, .320 Kill Eff, 4.3 DPS)
Allie Petry, SR, St. Albert (4.3 KPS, .337 Kill Eff, 3.0 DPS)
L: Brooke Trees, SR, North Butler (6.1 DPS)
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Kelsey Drake, JR, Wilton (4.1 KPS, .435 Kill Eff, 3.9 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Ashlynn Kuhn, SR, Hudson (4.5 KPS, .423 Kill Eff, 2.4 DPS, 1.1 BPS, 0.6 APS)
Chloe Largent, JR, ACGC (5.7 KPS, .430 Kill Eff, 2.8 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Madelyn Norton, SO, Dike-New Hartford (9.7 APS, 1.0 KPS, 2.7 DPS)
Payton Petersen, FR, Dike-New Hartford (4.8 KPS, .354 Kill Eff, 4.3 DPS)
Emerson Whittenbaugh, SR, Maquoketa Valley (6.1 KPS, .396 Kill Eff, 5.7 DPS, 0.6 BPS)
L: Jaidyn Teske, JR, South Hardin (7.4 DPS)
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Ellie Bobinet, SR, Osage (10.6 APS, 0.5 KPS, .328 Kill Eff, 1.8 DPS)
Macy Daufeldt, JR, West Liberty (4.5 KPS, .388 Kill Eff, 3.2 DPS, 0.5 APS)
Danielle Johnson, SR, Osage (3.9 KPS, .315 Kill Eff, 2.5 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Lexi Johnson, JR, Red Oak (4.4 KPS, .356 Kill Eff, 3.1 DPS)
Morgan Middleton, SR, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6.3 KPS, .380 Kill Eff, 1.7 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Belle Weber, SR, Union Community (5.1 KPS, .403 Kill Eff, 2.7 DPS)
L: Abbey Jones, SR, Red Oak (5.4 DPS)
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Avery Beckett, JR, Waverly-Shell Rock (5.1 KPS, .332 Kill Eff, 2.9 DPS)
Faith DeRonde, JR, Oskaloosa (5.0 KPS, .307 Kill Eff, 2.6 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Madison Maahs, JR, Western Dubuque (10.1 APS, 2.1 DPS)
Grace Mikota, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes (4.8 KPS, .253 Kill Eff, 3.2 DPS)
Elle Scarborough, SR, Glenwood (4.7 KPS, .377 Kill Eff, 2.7 DPS)
Jazmine Yamilkoski, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (10.3 APS, 0.9 KPS, .435 Kill Eff, 2.1 DPS)
L: Annika Behrends, JR, Waverly-Shell Rock (4.6 DPS)
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE
Cassidy Hartman, SO, Iowa City Liberty (4.4 KPS, .358 Kill Eff, 2.9 DPS)
Hayden Kubik, JR, WDM Valley (5.0 KPS, .253 Kill Eff, 2.8 DPS)
Corinne Meier, SR, Dubuque Hempstead (4.8 KPS, .309 Kill Eff, 4.0 DPS)
Sophia Painovich, SR, Dowling Catholic (10.0 APS, 0.5 KPS, 2.3 DPS)
Kora Ruff, JR, Pleasant Valley (10.0 APS, 0.9 KPS, 3.4 DPS)
Phyona Schrader, SR, Ankeny (7.8 AAPS, 2.2 KPS, .363 Kill Eff, 2.1 DPS, 0.8 BPS, 0.6 APS)
L: Alivia Bronner, JR, Cedar Falls (5.8 DPS)
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE
Gabby Gergen, SR, Janesville (9.6 APS, 1.1 KPS, .325 Kill Eff, 2.3 DPS)
Cassidy Hartman, SO, Iowa City Liberty (4.4 KPS, .358 Kill Eff, 2.9 DPS)
Hayden Kubik, JR, WDM Valley (5.0 KPS, .253 Kill Eff, 2.8 DPS)
Morgan Middleton, SR, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (6.3 KPS, .380 Kill Eff, 1.7 DPS, 0.6 APS)
Phyona Schrader, SR, Ankeny (7.8 AAPS, 2.2 KPS, .363 Kill Eff, 2.1 DPS, 0.8 BPS, 0.6 APS)
Jazmine Yamilkoski, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier (10.3 APS, 0.9 KPS, .435 Kill Eff, 2.1 DPS)
L: Alivia Bronner, JR, Cedar Falls (5.8 DPS)