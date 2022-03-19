(KMAland) -- For the ninth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Elite Boys Basketball Team. For the first time, we announce our All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Teams.
In Iowa, three seniors and two juniors make up of the team with representatives from the Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Missouri River Conferences. Four of the honorees are first-time selections while AL's Josh Dix is now a three-time All-KMAland pick.
In addition, the All-KMAland Missouri team features five seniors while the All-KMAland Nebraska team is made up of four seniors and a sophomore. View the All-KMAland teams below.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Mason Crouse, Junior, East Mills: The Corner Conference Player of the Year, Crouse was an efficient scorer with 20.2 points per game while also adding 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Crouse was also the Corner Conference Junior of the Year and landed on our All-Corner Elite, All-Junior and All 3-Point teams in his league.
Josh Dix, Senior, Abraham Lincoln: The KMAland Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Dix averaged 19.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.4 steals and even 1.5 blocks per game over 12 contests before suffering a serious leg injury in that 12th game. Dix was also named the Missouri River Conference Player and Senior of the Year and was a member of the All-MRC Elite and All-Senior teams.
Jaixen Frost, Junior, Mount Ayr: A monster season for the KMA Sports Pride of Iowa Conference Player of the Year, Frost scored 22.4 points per game and added 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals on average. Frost nabbed the POI Junior of the Year and was on our All-POI Elite and All-Junior teams.
Raydden Grobe, Senior, AHSTW: Another conference player of the year, KMA Sports named Grobe this year’s WIC Player of the Year. He averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He was also our WIC Senior of the Year and on our All-WIC Elite, All-Senior and All 3-Point teams in the WIC.
Jamison Gruber, Senior, Abraham Lincoln:Gruber played in the shadow of Dix throughout his career, but when he was given the opportunity to take over the team he showed out even more than usual. Gruber ended up averaging 19.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this past year and was on the All-MRC Elite, All-Senior, All 3-Point and All-Defense from KMA Sports.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Holden Farmer, Senior, Rock Port:The All-275 Conference standout, Farmer averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the Blue Jays.
Aydan Gladstone, Senior, Worth County:Gladstone ranked second in KMAland Missouri with 18.7 points per game. That also ranked fifth in the Grand River Conference.
Owen Graham, Senior, North Andrew:Another of the Grand River Conference’s top players, Graham led North Andrew on the season with 16.5 points per game.
Tony Osburn, Senior, Mound City: The three-time KMAland Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year saved his best season for last. The Omaha recruit averaged 35.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game, surpassing 3,000 career points.
Austin Schwebach, Senior, Stanberry:An outstanding year for Schwebach, which helped lead Stanberry into the state championship game. He averaged 16.6 points per game and posted six games of at least 20 points on the season.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA ELITE BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
Maverick Binder, Sophomore, Auburn:The only non-senior on this team. It was hard to ignore his leadership and defensive capabilities that helped Auburn to a fourth straight state championship game. He averaged 11.5 points per game while passing out 74 assists and nabbing 31 steals on the year.
Cale Jacobsen, Senior, Ashland-Greenwood: The KMAland Nebraska Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Jacobsen’s numbers heading into their state championship run were 16.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 4.0 steals per game.
Blake Miller, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic: The Nebraska football preferred walk-on helped lead the Knights back to the state tournament for the first time since his freshman season. Miller averaged 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds while adding 52 steals, 31 assists and 21 blocks on the year.
Braden Thompson, Senior, Nebraska City: He will play Division I football, but he can also play a bit of basketball. Thompson scored 15.9 points, grabbed 7.2 rebounds, passed out 2.9 assists and nabbed 1.6 steals per game on his way to earning First Team All-Trailblazer.
Andrew Waltke, Senior, Palmyra:Another football recruit, Waltke has signed to play on the gridiron with Northwest Missouri State. He showed all of his athletic abilities and talent in his senior season while averaging 13.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
