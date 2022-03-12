(KMAland) -- For the fourth year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Elite Girls Basketball Team. For the first time, we announce our All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Teams.
In Iowa, three-fifths of last year’s team is represented and four-fifths of the schools are the same. There are three repeat selections, three seniors and two juniors on this year’s team.
In addition, the All-KMAland Missouri team features one senior, two juniors, one sophomore and one freshman while the All-KMAland Nebraska team is made up of two seniors, two juniors and a freshman. View the All-KMAland teams below.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA ELITE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Madison Camden, Senior, Glenwood (Repeat Selection): The KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Senior of the Year, Hawkeye Ten Elite, All-Senior and All 3-Point team member, Camden had a team-best 19.2 points per game and became Glenwood’s all-time leading scorer. She also averaged 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Maddax DeVault, Senior, Nodaway Valley (Repeat Selection): DeVault was last year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, and she followed that outstanding season with another. Nodaway Valley’s all-time leading scorer (among others), DeVault averaged 22.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 steals and 3.1 assists per game. She was the POI Senior of the Year and made the POI Elite, All-Senior, All 3-Point and All-Defense teams.
Aleah Hermansen, Senior, Audubon: Hermansen finished out a brilliant career at Audubon by claiming our WIC Player of the Year. She averaged 18.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.3 steals per game and also nabbed our WIC Senior of the Year while also being tabbed to the WIC Elite, All-Senior, All 3-Point and All-Defense teams in the league.
Jenna Hopp, Junior, Glenwood (Repeat Selection): Another repeat selection, Hopp was this year’s KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, filling up the boxscore and making a major impact every inch of the floor. The South Dakota State commit averaged 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. She was our Hawkeye Ten Player and Junior of the Year and picked up Hawkeye Ten Elite, All-Junior, All 3-Point and All-Defense.
Doryn Paup, Junior, Creston: What a year. Paup had a huge breakout campaign, replacing the graduated and Northwest Missouri State freshman Kelsey Fields as a Creston representative on this team. Paup averaged 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game and picked up Hawkeye Ten Elite and All-Junior nods.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI ELITE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Maggie Collins, Sophomore, Platte Valley: The KMAland Missouri Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Collins was downright dominant throughout the course of her sophomore season. Collins averaged 15.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game while leading Platte Valley into the state championship game for a second straight season.
Lexi Craig, Senior, Stanberry: The Missouri track and field commit can also put the ball in the basket. One of the top scorers in the Grand River Conference, Craig averaged 17.2 points per game.
Ava Graham, Freshman, Nodaway Valley: The only KMAland Missouri freshman on this list, Graham made one heck of a debut for the Missouri brand of Nodaway Valley. Graham put in 13.0 points and grabbed 10.9 rebounds while also nabbing 1.2 steals and swatting 1.1 blocks per game.
Natalie Hedlund, Junior, East Atchison: Hedlund led KMAland Missouri players this season with 19.8 points per game. She also filled up the boxscore with 7.8 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game while leading the Wolves to another winning season.
Rylee Vierthaler, Junior, Maryville: The Central Missouri commit, Vierthaler put up terrific numbers in KMAland Missouri’s toughest conference. Overall, the KMAland Missouri Volleyball Player of the Year averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA ELITE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Aspen Meyer, Junior, Lourdes Central Catholic: Meyer was a major impact player for the Knights this season. The multi-sport standout finished her junior year with 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 2.0 assists per game.
Taryn Ottemann, Freshman, Johnson-Brock: One of just two freshmen among the 15 names on this list, Ottemann — like Graham — averaged a double-double with 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds to go with 1.4 steals per game.
Macy Richardson, Junior, Sterling: What a year for Richardson, who guided the Jets to a third-place finish, scoring 22 and 24 points in the final two games of the season, respectively. Her averages of 17.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.5 assists per game heading into the state tournament show her talents aren’t just in scoring.
Lily Vollertsen, Senior, Syracuse: The Morningside recruit, Vollertsen was a force to deal with. The Rockets standout posted averages of 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 steals, 18 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Senior, Falls City Sacred Heart: An all-around star in everything she tries, the KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year filled it up for the state champion Irish. Vonderschmidt averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while grabbing 43 steals and blocking 32 shots. Her 22 points in their state semifinal showed she can get hers when her team needs her the most.
