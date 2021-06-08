(KMAland) -- This week’s ode to the KMAland golf season continues with a look at the All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
We found choosing this year’s team was one of the toughest tasks we’ve had for any of our awards. In making these tough decisions, we determined a combination of year-long scores and adjusted averages and performances at conference, sectional, district and state meets would be among items considered.
Athletes eligible for the team are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences, select schools from the Bluegrass Conference, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson schools in Council Bluffs and select counties in Missouri and Nebraska.
This year’s team is nothing but seniors and also includes two state qualifiers, two conference champions and one state medalist. Here is your 2021 All-KMAland Boys Golf Team.
Tyler Brandt, Senior, IKM-Manning
A state qualifier in his senior season, Brandt proved to be one of the most consistent golfers throughout the year. The IKM-Manning standout placed third in the Western Iowa Conference tournament, qualified for districts and took 43rd at state in 2A. He ranked seventh in combined adjusted average, sixth in 9-hole adjusted average and 10th in 18-hole adjusted average among KMAlanders.
Colby Burg, Senior, Creston
Burg finished out his outstanding career at Creston with one of the top all-around cards in KMAland. He ranked second in combined adjusted average and 18-hole average and fifth in 9-hole adjusted average among KMAlanders. He placed fourth in the Hawkeye Ten Conference and had a solid ninth-place finish at a loaded 3A sectional.
Coby Fink, Senior, Underwood
Fink’s scores were routinely among the area’s lowest throughout the entire year. He ranked second in 9-hole adjusted average, sixth in combined adjusted average and seventh in 18-hole adjusted average. He was also the Western Iowa Conference champion and a district qualifier.
Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert
Klusman built a reputation as a complete grinder throughout the season, constantly coming up with strong performances at 18-hole tournaments. For instance, he won both the sectional at Dunlap and the district at Anita and placed seventh at state in Class 1A. A third-place finisher in the Hawkeye Ten, Klusman ranked third in combined adjusted average, first in 9-hole adjusted average and fourth in 18-hole adjusted average among KMAland golfers.
Drey Newell, Senior, Atlantic
The Hawkeye Ten champion, Newell saved one of his best performances for one of the biggest meets of the year. The senior was also a district qualifier, joining a pair of teammates by moving out of sectionals. Among KMAland golfers, he was ninth in combined adjusted average, 10th in 9-hole adjusted average and 13th in 18-hole adjusted average.
Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning
Kyler Rasmussen’s scores were among the best in KMAland all season long. He was first among KMAland golfers in both combined adjusted average and 18-hole adjusted average and was fourth in 9-hole adjusted average. Rasmussen, who made the 2018 All-KMAland team, also finished in fourth place in the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.