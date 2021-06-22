(KMAland) -- On to day two of our week-long KMAland soccer awards extravaganza. A reminder on the schedule:
Monday — All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team
Tuesday — All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team
Wednesday — KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Thursday — KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Friday — KMAland Coach of the Year
This year’s All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team is led by eight seniors, five juniors, one sophomore and two freshmen. There is one goalkeeper and 15 others selected by using statistics, all-conference and all-state teams.
View the 2021 All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team below:
Aidan Anderson, Junior, Creston
A monster junior season for the high-scoring midfielder from Creston. Anderson put it in the net 27 times and had three assists on the year.
Colton Costello, Junior, Lewis Central
A junior breakout for Costello, who finished with 18 goals, 11 assists and 47 points for the Titans, which were right on the edge of advancing back to state. Costello got major respect from the coaches, too, earning First Team All-State.
Will Devine, Junior, Lewis Central
Another honor for a Titan, Devine had 11 goals, 10 assists and 32 total points for the Titans this past season.
Kyle Gappa, Senior, Lewis Central
Gappa is our All-KMAland ‘keeper. He allowed just 16 goals and posted an 86.1% save percentage in his senior season. The Upper Iowa recruit was also a Second Team All-State choice by the coaches.
Raydden Grobe, Junior, AHSTW
Grobe scored 19 goals in just 13 matches this season, also passing out three assists and accumulating 41 points for the Vikings on his way to a Second Team All-State nod.
Spencer Hewitt, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
One of the top teams in KMAland couldn’t have done it without Hewitt, who scored 13 times and had seven assists on his way to 33 total points.
Evan Honan, Junior, Underwood
Honan burst on to the scene to pick up a First Team All-State nod from the coaches. Honan had 14 goals, eight assists and 36 total points for the Eagles this season.
Luke Hubbard, Senior, St. Albert
The star defensive standout for St. Albert’s state tournament team, Hubbard helped hold many of the top teams in the state out of goal against the Falcons. The First Team All-State choice also had two assists on the season.
Caden Johnson, Sophomore, Glenwood
A debut year for the ages for Johnson, who finished the season with 20 goals, 15 assists and 55 points to rank fourth in KMAland in the latter category.
Danny Kinsella, Freshman, Treynor
You’ve got to be really good to get First Team All-State honors as a freshman, and Kinsella is really good. The Treynor star had 10 goals, 12 assists and 32 total points this year.
Keaton Mann, Senior, Treynor
The third-highest point scorer in the state, Mann had a huge season with 39 goals and 16 assists. His 94 points led all of KMAland, and it landed him a First Team All-State honor from the IAHSSCA. The youngest member of our 2019 All-KMAland Boys Team, Mann is now a two-time honoree.
Caden Manzer, Senior, Riverside
Manzer was always in the middle of the goal-scoring for the Bulldogs, finishing his senior year with 11 goals, 11 assists and 33 total points.
Gavin McIntosh, Senior, St. Albert
McIntosh and the rest of the St. Albert senior class reset the standard in the program, advancing to the state tournament. McIntosh had 17 goals and 17 assists and was a First Team All-State choice by the IAHSSCA.
Grant Meade, Senior, Missouri Valley
Potentially overshadowed by many of the high-scoring stars in the WIC, Meade deserves some respect on his name, too, as he finished the year with 18 goals, four assists and 40 total points.
Brayden Shepard, Freshman, St. Albert
What a year for the St. Albert freshman, which tied a school record with 30 goals while also passing out nine assists. Shepard was chosen as a Second Team All-Stater by the IAHSSCA.
Brandon Toledo, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
The senior put in 16 goals and had four assists on his way to accumulating 36 total points for the Lynx. Toledo also picked up Second Team All-State honors from the coaches.
KMA Sports will not respond to any questions or comments on our choices.