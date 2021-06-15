(KMAland) -- In today’s edition of the KMAland tennis awards, we introduce the 2021 All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team.
Athletes eligible for the team are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Pride of Iowa Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and any schools with tennis in select counties in Missouri and Nebraska. Check out this week's schedule:
Monday: All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team
Tuesday: All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team
Wednesday: KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Friday: KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year
This year’s All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team features five seniors and one junior, six state qualifiers, three conference champions and two state medalists. Take a look at the 2021 All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team below.
Brock Bruns, Senior, Harlan
The Buena Vista recruit qualified for the state tournament in his senior season, even adding a win in a round of consolation. Bruns and Mitchell Rueschenberg teamed up to finish second in the No. 1 doubles draw at the Hawkeye Ten meet. The senior had at least eight wins at No. 1 singles this season.
Luke Hicks, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
Hicks had a number of impressive wins throughout the season and teamed with Carter Soppe to advance to the doubles state tournament. Hicks played at No. 1 singles in the Hawley Ten Conference, nabbing a third-place finish.
Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert
Miller led the area with 22 wins at No. 1 singles this season, capturing the Hawkeye Ten Conference, Council Bluffs and district championship. The Wartburg recruit followed up by winning his first two matches at state and eventually took fourth in 1A singles. Teaming with his sister, Landry, he was also in the state co-ed doubles top eight.
Dalton Pregon, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Pregon posted at least 12 wins at No. 1 singles this season for the Lynx. Pregon and Jude Ryan played doubles at the Missouri River Conference meet and won the No. 1 draw. He also helped the Lynx capture the city championship with a runner-up finish at No. 1 singles before advancing to state in 2A and going 1-2.
Colin Reis, Junior, Denison-Schleswig
Reis entered the season undefeated in varsity competition, and he wasn’t far away from doing the same thing in his junior year. Reis won 12 matches at No. 1 singles, took runner-up in the Hawkeye Ten singles draw and advanced to state with Harrison Dahm in 1A doubles to place seventh.
Grant Sturm, Senior, Atlantic
Sturm won 11 matches at No. 1 singles and made a real mark along with his brother Ethan in doubles. The duo won the No. 1 doubles draw at the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and advanced to the state meet together where they dropped a couple of tight battles.