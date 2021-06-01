(KMAland) -- The week-long extravaganza of KMAland track awards continues today with the All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team.
For each event, we are picking one KMAland athlete, but we cannot use an athlete more than once. This puzzle has 15 total state champions from the 2021 season, including 11 seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and one freshman.
With that said, here is the 2021 All-KMAland Boys Track & Field Team:
100 meter dash: Brigham Daniel, Senior, Glidden-Ralston
Take your pick between the 100 and 200 for Daniel. His finish in the 200 (2nd) was better than his finish in the 100 (4th), but he was one of just two KMAland sprinters to break 11 in a 100. He ran a 10.86 at the Jim Yunek Relays on May 6th.
200 meter dash: Landon Poppa, Senior, Mound City
Mound City’s senior star ran to state championships in Missouri’s Class 1 in both the 100 and the 200. His time compared most favorably with the area, though, in the 200. His 22.34 at the 275 meet in early May ranked third in KMAland.
400 meter dash: Brayden Wollan, Senior, Underwood
C’mon, who else? Wollan’s 47.73 to claim the 2A 400 state title is the 10th-fastest quarter in the history of the state of Iowa. The Underwood standout also claimed a title in the 200 and anchored the 4x400 meter relay team to a state title while finishing second in the 100.
800 meter run: Scott Pearson, Junior, Underwood
Tough to make this list without Scott Pearson on it, especially following a state runner-up finish in a time of 1:58.87. He also ran anchor for the runner-up distance medley and for the third-place 4x800 meter relay while leading off the 4x4 state champ.
1600 meter run: Craig Alan Becker, Senior, Atlantic
Becker posted the fastest half-mile (1:56.51) and the fastest mile (4:24.32) in the area this year. He also finished fifth in Class 3A in both events. For these purposes, we’ve got him as our mile runner.
3200 meter run: Tyler Blay, Senior, West Nodaway
Quite easily the fastest two-mile runner in the area, Blay posted a 9:33.20 at the Howard Wood Relays in South Dakota on May 1st. He also claimed a Class 1 state championship and broke the meet record in the process. Additionally, Blay was state runner-up in the 1600.
110 meter hurdles: Cooper Kock, Junior, Ar-We-Va
Kock ran his fastest race of the season at the perfect time, and he equaled the highest state finish among KMAland hurdlers. The junior posted a 15.16 to claim a state runner-up in the 1A event just one day after qualifying seventh.
300 meter hurdles: Burton Brandt, Senior, Syracuse
Nobody in the area ran faster than Brandt did in the 300 hurdles. That was the case all season long, as he sat atop the KMAland leaderboard all spring. His 40.38 at the district meet was nearly a full second faster than the rest of the area. He claimed a fourth-place finish at state in Class C.
400 meter hurdles: Sid Schaaf, Senior, Treynor
If we really had our druthers, we would simply line him up as an anchor for our shuttle hurdle relay and have him chase people down. For these purposes, though, the Class 2A state champion and KMAland leader (54.30) takes this spot. Schaaf also anchored the SHR to a title and grabbed runner-up finishes in the 110 highs and the 4x400.
Discus throw: Layne Pryor, Senior, Woodbine
The easiest decision of them all? That’s tough to say considering Wollan and Schaaf’s expertise, but it’s up there. Pryor won the Drake Relays and the 1A state championship. His 185-00 throw from Drake was the best toss in the area by nearly 21 feet. He also claimed runner-up in the shot put.
Shot put: Austin Colvin, Junior, Stanberry
It was not a runner-up finish for Colvin here. The Stanberry junior won the Class 1 state title in the shot put and finished the season with the fifth-longest throw in kMAland (52-00.75). That proved to be his championship-winning throw.
High jump: Isaac Jones, Sophomore, Clarinda
A three-week run that Jones will never forget. He won the Hawkeye Ten, the district and the state championship all in a three-week period to cap his sophomore year. His best leap of the season was 6-07.00 at the state qualifier and ranked second in KMAland for the year.
Long jump: Cade Hosier, Sophomore, Elmwood-Murdock
Hosier won two state championships and four state medals, but we liked him at the long jump the most. His winning jump of 21-05.50 didn’t rank within the top five in KMAland, but state championships play pretty big here. He also won the triple jump (44-05.75).
Triple jump: Dan Frary, Senior, Auburn
If you want to flip Hosier and Frary, we understand. However, Frary finished higher in the triple jump (3rd) than he did the long jump (5th) and since he had the best leaps in both events in KMAland this year, we let the state finish decide. His 46-08.50 at Plattsmouth in April and his 22-03.00 at the district meet in May led the area.
Pole vault: Nathan Adwell, Senior, Worth County
Adwell finished a tremendous season and career in the pole vault with a second-place finish in the Class 1 event at the Missouri state meet. The Worth County star led KMAland with a vault of 14-06.50 at Mound City on April 30th. It was the best clearances for an area athlete by a 01-05.50.
Javelin throw: James Herr, Junior, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt
The top javelin thrower in the area ll season, Herr put one out there 173-10.00 at the district meet. That was almost 30 feet more than the second-best throw of the year. Herr had a tough finish to the year with a 12th-place finish at state.
Track At-Large: Ryce Reynolds, Freshman, Mount Ayr
Reynolds adds a little freshman flavor to the group, as he picked up four top five finishes at the state event. He placed third in the 400 and fifth in the 800 and was on the third-place 4x800 and fifth-place 4x400 relays. Reynolds’ 50.31 and 1:56.57 were both second in KMAland this year.
Field At-Large: Noah James, Senior, Treynor
Let’s give the man with the biggest high jump of the season his due. James went 6-09.00 early in the year at the Jerome Howe Relays. In the end, he placed third in the high jump. Of course, he was also a member of the winning shuttle hurdle relay and was a state runner-up in the 400 hurdles and with the 4x400 meter relay.