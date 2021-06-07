(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is dedicating a week of awards to the KMAland golf season.
Today, we recognize six KMAland girls golfers on our third All-KMAland Girls Golf Team. Athletes eligible for the team are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley conferences, select schools from the Bluegrass Conference, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson schools in Council Bluffs and select counties in Missouri and Nebraska.
This year’s team touts three seniors, one junior and two sophomores as well as five that golfed at the state tournament and three that won an individual conference championship. Here is your 2021 All-KMAland Girls Golf Team.
Brooklynn Currin, Sophomore, Treynor
Currin helped lead Treynor to the state tournament for the first time since they won it in 2017. Her 46.60 combined adjusted average, per Varsity Bound, ranked fourth among KMAland golfers. She also touted a runner-up finish at the WIC meet, a fourth-place finish in the first round of regionals, a third in the regional final and an eventual 17th-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament.
Rylie Driskell, Senior, Creston
The only golfer — male or female — to land on each of the three All-KMAland Golf Teams, Driskell was also the 2019 KMAland Female Golfer of the Year. She showed why in leading KMAland in 9-hole average (38.00), 9-hole adjusted average (39.63), 18-hole average (77.50), 18-hole adjusted average (81.93) and combined adjusted average (40.29). Driskell won the Hawkeye Ten, her regional final (by 14 strokes) and claimed a 10th-place medal in Class 3A.
Taylor Elam, Senior, Lewis Central
Taylor Elam was Miss Consistency throughout the season and earns her spot on this team thanks to ranking fifth in combined adjusted average (47.95) among KMAland golfers. Of course, she also touted a city championship (a title she won by 15 strokes), a runner-up finish in the Hawkeye Ten to Driskell and took 14th in a very difficult Class 4A regional final.
Maddie Lewis, Junior, Treynor
Lewis’ 46.10 combined adjusted average for her junior season proved to rank third in KMAland. She also took third in the Western Iowa Conference, won her regional first round meet and came fifth in the regional final before placing 19th at the 2A state tournament. And, of course, she was also a huge reason Treynor ended a little four-year drought at state.
Alexia Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley
Miller’s spot on the All-KMAland Team is secured by her sheer ability to play her best golf in the biggest tournaments. Her 49.84 combined adjusted average may rank 10th in KMAland, but check her medal stand for her biggest attributes. She won the Rolling Valley Conference, she won the first round of regionals, she was second in her regional final and led her team to state in doing so. She also had a strong performance at state, finishing 19th overall and posted the second-lowest score at state among KMAland’s 1A golfers.
Kylie Powers, Sophomore, IKM-Manning
Powers posted one of the stronger finishes in the area, playing some of the best golf (non-Driskell version) out of all KMAland golfers, especially down the stretch. Her 45.72 combined adjusted average ranked second among KMAlanders. Powers also claimed the Western Iowa Conference championship in a field that included two others that made this year’s All-KMAland team, placed second in her regional opener, won the regional final and took 11th in Class 1A’s state field.
