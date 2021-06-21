(KMAland) -- One final week of awards for the spring sports season, and we turn our attention to KMAland soccer.
This week’s schedule:
Monday — All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team
Tuesday — All-KMAland Boys Soccer Team
Wednesday — KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year
Thursday — KMAland Boys Soccer Player of the Year
Friday — KMAland Coach of the Year
This year’s All-KMAland Girls Soccer Team includes two freshmen, three sophomores, seven juniors and three seniors. There is one goalkeeper and 15 others selected by using statistics, all-conference and all-state teams.
View the 2021 All-KMAland Girl Soccer Team below.
Liberty Bates, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln
One of two freshmen on this team, Bates put in 23 goals and had five assists for a Lynx team that advanced again to the state tournament.
Hana Daoudi, Junior, Lewis Central
A devastating all-around talent for the Titans, Daoudi had 20 goals and seven assists for another state-qualifying LC team.
Nora Dougherty, Sophomore, Glenwood
Dougherty’s first season of varsity soccer was a big one, as she led the Hawkeye Ten with 71 points behind 29 goals and 13 assists.
Hannah Estrada, Senior, Lewis Central
The Iowa Western recruit had 20 goals and 10 assists in leading the Titans to another Hawkeye Ten championship and state tournament.
Abby Evers, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
Evers matched her goals with her assists, scoring 16 times and setting up another 16 for 48 points.
Maggie Gundersen, Junior, Thomas Jefferson
The Omaha soccer commit showed why she will play D1 soccer in the future, finishing with 13 goals and 12 assists for the Yellow Jackets.
Jada Jensen, Sophomore, Atlantic
Another debut season in the Hawkeye Ten. Jensen had 27 goals and five assists for the Trojans this spring.
Alyssa Kellar, Senior, Treynor
The Iowa recruit makes her third All-KMAland Team, finishing out her career with 35 goals and one assists. Her 79 points were good for third in KMAland.
Marissa Ring, Junior, Tri-Center
The first of two Rings, Marissa had 78 total points thanks to 29 goals and 20 assists during her junior season.
Miranda Ring, Junior, Tri-Center
Another Ring sister, Miranda had 30 goals and 21 assists for a total of 81 points during her junior season.
Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln
Another big threat for the state-qualifying Lynx, Schimmer finished the season with 14 goals and four assists in 14 matches.
Peyton Scott, Junior, Treynor
Scott may be a little overshadowed with Kellar and Clara Teigland commanding a lot of the attention, but she was very, very good, too. Scott had 27 goals and 13 assists for 67 total points in a major star-turning season.
Makenna Shepard, Senior, St. Albert
The Drake recruit put together a fine season with 32 goals and eight assists, leading a very young Saintes squad to a regional final.
Clara Teigland, Sophomore, Treynor
The All-Everything superstar, Teigland led KMAland in total points with 40 goals and 29 assists in leading the Cardinals to their first state tournament in school history.
Savanna Vanderwerf, Freshman, Abraham Lincoln
With some stiff competition, Vanderwerf is this year’s All-KMAland Goalkeeper. She played 1,563 minutes and made 157 saves while allowing just 18 goals all year. Her 89.7% save percentage was one of the top numbers in the state and in KMAland.
Raegen Wicks, Junior, Harlan
Wicks had 50 points during her junior season, posting 20 goals and adding 10 assists for the Cyclones.