(KMAland) -- For the third straight week, we are devoting five days to review and honor some of the top athletes in KMAland from the spring sports season.
This week, it’s all about tennis — and today we announce our third All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team. Athletes eligible for the team are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Pride of Iowa Conferences, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson and any schools with tennis in select counties in Missouri and Nebraska.
This week’s awards schedule:
Monday: All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team
Tuesday: All-KMAland Boys Tennis Team
Wednesday: KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year
Thursday: KMAland Boys Tennis Player of the Year
Friday: KMAland Tennis Coach of the Year
The 2021 All-KMAland Girls Tennis Team has four that claimed conference titles, four that played at the state tournament and four that claimed state medals. It’s also plenty young with two seniors, two juniors and two sophomores. Check out the team below.
Maddie Frey, Senior, Creston
Frey went 11-1 during the regular season at the No. 1 position and was largely dominant with a 99-23 record in games. The eventual 8th place finisher in 1A singles, Frey was also a regional runner-up and the No. 1 singles champion of the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Mayson Hartley, Sophomore, Clarinda
Hartley made her debut tennis season and was terrific all year with at least nine wins at No. 1 singles. She found plenty of success in singles, but she also teamed up with Taylor Cole to make for one of the more vaunted doubles teams in KMAland. The duo won the No. 1 doubles championship in the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Landry Miller, Sophomore, St. Albert
Miller also burst on to the scene for the first time this season, and she did it while carrying heavy expectations by simply having the same last name as her successful tennis-playing brothers. She more than lived up to the standard in capturing 16 wins at No. 1 singles, taking second at that spot in the Hawkeye Ten and then teaming with Allison Narmi to finish fifth in 1A doubles. Speaking of…
Allison Narmi, Junior, St. Albert
Miller’s doubles partner also had a successful season. She played at No. 2 singles and also had 16 wins at the spot. The junior even avenged one of her losses during the regular season in the final of the Hawkeye Ten No. 2 singles draw.
Harper Snead, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
Snead helped lead the Lynx to the Missouri River Conference championship by winning the No. 1 singles title in the conference. She was also the No. 1 singles runner-up at the city meet and put together a resume of strong wins throughout the year.
Jessica Sun, Junior, Shenandoah
The highest finishing singles player in KMAland this year, Sun shook off an early loss to Miller, beat Miller in her next opportunity and then put together a dream season. She won the regional championship and then cruised into the state semifinals before finishing fourth in the 1A singles draw. Her 17 wins at No. 1 singles led all of KMAland.