(KMAland) -- We are devoting this week to the KMAland track season, announcing many awards over the next five days.
Today, we introduce our largest All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team ever. This year, we are adding additional events, including the 1600, 3200, 300 hurdles, triple jump, pole vault and javelin throw. With two at-large spots that makes 20 spots for 20 athletes.
The trick of choosing an All-KMAland team comes with not choosing one athlete more than once. It’s a bit like putting a puzzle together, as we try to find perfect spots for each athlete while also appeasing other athletes. With that said, here is the 2021 All-KMAland Girls Track & Field Team:
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Sophomore, Falls City
The 100 and 200 meter dash champion of Nebraska’s Class B, Thompson posted the fastest time in the area in both events with a 12.15 and 25.36, respectively.
200: Brooklynn Holtman, Junior, Maryville
Holtman ran to state championships this past weekend in the 200 and 400 and had the No. 2 times in both events for KMAland, 12.31 and 25.52, respectively.
400: Addy Reynolds, Junior, Mount Ayr
After missing state due to an injury as a freshman and the entire year due to COVID during her sophomore season, Reynolds captured four medals in her junior year. She finished with a third-place medal in the 400 and had the area’s third-fastest time of 1:00.17.
800: Kaia Bieker, Junior, Harlan
Bieker finished the season with the fastest time in KMAland, posting a 2:17.04 at the state meet. The Harlan junior won four medals at this year’s state meet, including a fifth-place finish in 3A’s 800.
1500: Emma Hughes, Senior, Glenwood
A splendid senior year for Hughes saw her post the fastest time in the area at the state meet. Hughes ran a 4:53.17 to take sixth in the Class 3A event. She was also sixth in the 3000.
1600: Ellie Wilkinson, Senior, Syracuse
Wilkinson qualified for state in four events and won three medals, but the mile was definitely her best. The Syracuse senior ran a 5:24.66 to finish as a state runner-up in the Class C run. That finishes the season as the fastest 1600 in KMAland.
3000: Peyton Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center
A four-time state champion this past season, Pogge’s best event is arguably the 3000. She posted a 10:32.91 to win the state title, and it finished the year as easily the fastest time in KMAland.
3200: Danie Parriott, Junior, Conestoga
Parriott claimed a third-place finish in the Class C 3200 and had the area’s fastest two-mile time of 11:53.00. The junior also took fifth in the 1600 and 13th in the 800.
100 hurdles: Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
DeVault had three top five medals at this year’s state meet, anchoring the 4x200 to second and the sprint medley to fourth. She also placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles and had the area’s third-fastest time of 15.77.
300 hurdles: Laney Frahm, Freshman, Elmwood-Murdock
A freshman with an early impact. Frahm’s 48.30 at the state meet was good for fourth place in the Class D race and second in KMAland. She also anchored a 4x400 meter relay to a fifth-place finish.
400 hurdles: Holly Hoepner, Senior, AHSTW
Nobody was faster in this event than Hoepner, who finished her hurdling career with a KMAland-best 1:05.59 and a fifth-place finish in Class 2A. She was also sixth in the 100 hurdles and ran for two other state-qualifying relays.
Discus Throw: Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan
Hoyle’s growth throughout the course of the season totaled over 40 feet, and she was able to culminate it with Paton-Churdan’s first girls championship of any kind since 1966. Hoyle threw 130-11 to win the 1A title, but her best throw came at the Sam (133-07, 2nd in KMAland).
Shot Put: Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
Fields finished her terrific career with two more medals, including a third-place finish in the shot put. The Northwest Missouri State basketball recruit, who also took fifth in the discus, had the area’s top shot put of 43-11.50.
High Jump: Jessie Moss, Senior, Syracuse
Now a two-time high jump champion, Moss claimed the Class B title to finish out her historic career. While she will play volleyball at Midland, Moss led all of the area with a leap of 5-08.00 at the May 1st Nebraska Capitol Conference meet.
Long Jump: Desire Mowery, Senior, Auburn
Another senior leaper from Nebraska, Mowery was arguably the area’s most consistent long jumper. She also went 17-01.75 at the state meet and finished in fourth in the Class B event.
Triple Jump: Macy Richardson, Sophomore, Sterling
What a debut track season for Richardson, who won three state championships. The hardest part was just picking out where to put her. In the end, we chose the triple jump over the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles because it fit best, but it could have been any of them. Her 36-02.00 triple jump at state was the best of the area by nearly two full feet.
Pole Vault: Keelin Engel, Senior, Worth County
The Tarleton State recruit won the state championship in her signature event. Engel, who went as high as 11-00.00 this year, jumped 9-11.25 to claim the Class 1 state championship.
Javelin Throw: Lexi Craig, Junior, Stanberry
A great junior season for Craig ended with a state runner-up finish in the javelin throw. The Stanberry star posted her best throw of the year at state with a 127-11. That was over 16 feet longer than the second-best mark among area athletes this year.
Track At-Large: Aliyah Humphrey, Sophomore, Underwood
Humprey showed her prodigious talents down the stretch, continually bettering her times before she was able to grab a pair of individual medals at state. She took third in the 800 and eighth in the 400, finishing the season with the No. 2 400 (59.45) and No. 2 800 (2:17.46).
Field At-Large: Alivia Baucom, Senior, Rock Port
What a career Baucom put together and what a finish to that career. The Doane recruit ended up with both discus and shot put championships in Missouri’s Class 1 and finished the year ranked No. 3 in the discus (131-10) and No. 4 in the shot put (41-00.50) among KMAlanders.
RELAYS
Here are the top relay times of the season for KMAland teams…
4x100: Plattsmouth (50.75)
4x200: Nodaway Valley (1:46.66)
4x400: Harlan (4:06.11)
4x800: Harlan (9:40.24)
Shuttle Hurdle: Nodaway Valley (1:09.32)
Sprint Medley: Treynor (1:51.67)
Distance Medley: Harlan (4:14.65)