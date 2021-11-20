(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports is honoring all of the top runners in all three of the states in our coverage area.
Today, on day six of our week-long extravaganza of cross country awards, we announce a six-person All-KMAland Iowa, All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska Team. Here they are!
ALL-KMALAND IOWA BOYS
Baylor Bergren, Senior, Red Oak
Bergren finished his stout prep career with a strong showing at Hawkeye Ten (fifth) and took 28th at state. He was also victorious on his home course in early September.
Ethan Eichhorn, Sophomore, Lewis Central
The KMAland Iowa Boys Runner of the Year did not disappoint in 2021, shattering Lewis Central school records, racing to a conference title and collecting a state medal (13th). Did I mention he's only a sophomore?
William Gillis, Senior, Central Decatur
The Pride of Iowa Conference champion also finished second at districts and took 40th at state.
Patrick Heffernan, Junior, Boyer Valley
Heffernan made strides throughout the season. It resulted in a Rolling Valley Conference title and a 10th-place medal.
Bryant Keller, Sophomore, Glenwood
One of the more pleasant surprises to the KMAland cross country scene, Keller led the Rams to a Hawkeye Ten team title behind a runner-up finish and collected some hardware in Fort Dodge with an 11th-place day.
Colin Lillie, Junior, St. Albert
Lillie was a legitimate state championship contender. He finished his junior season with an eighth-place finish after winning his state qualifier. He also took fourth at Hawkeye Ten.
Michael Pottebaum, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
Pottebaum finished third at Hawkeye Ten behind Eichhorn and Keller and narrowly missed the deck at Fort Dodge, finishing 21st.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA GIRLS
Kaia Bieker, Senior, Harlan
She finished her career as a part of three Hawkeye Ten championship teams. She also took home runner-up honors individually in the conference and finished seventh.
Rylee Dunkin, Junior, Twin Cedars
She improved from her freshman to sophomore year and did the same from her sophomore to junior seasons, leaving Fort Dodge with a 12th-place token.
Mayson Hartley, Junior, Clarinda
The leader of the most surprising KMAland team faced tough competition all year. She also collected the second state medal of her career, doing so with an 11th-place finish in Class 2A.
Ava Rush, Junior, Atlantic
This multi-sporter drew my attention with an early-season win at Clarinda. She stayed strong throughout the year, taking third at Hawkeye Ten and 48th in Class 3A at state.
Lindsey Sonderman, Freshman, Harlan
The 2021 KMAland Iowa Girls Runner of the Year made an emphatic prep debut with an early win at Glenwood, followed by a conference title and a 16th-place finish at state. The sky's the limit for her.
Courtney Sporrer, Senior, Logan-Magnolia
Her remarkable career ended with a Western Iowa Conference title and an 11th-place medal in Class 1A. She was a monster part of Lo-Ma's team success during her career, playing a hand in a pair of state championships and a runner-up showing this year.
Madison Sporrer, Freshman, Logan-Magnolia
The younger Sporrer ran with her older sister all year and edged her at state with a fifth-place medal. I hate to state the obvious, but her future is bright.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI BOYS
Connor Blackford, Sophomore, Maryville
A large part of the Spoofhounds' runner-up team, the talented young runner with a 25th-place showing at state
Riley Blay, Sophomore, Nodaway Valley
The KMAland Missouri Runner of the Year joined his dad and brother as state champions. He'll only get better from here. That's scary.
Dawson Fansher, Senior, South Holt
The former KMAland Missouri Wrestler of the Year cracked the medal stand in his final race by claiming 15th in Class 1.
Jag Galapin, Senior, Maryville
The leader of Maryville's marvelous team, Galapin took sixth in Class 3.
Cale Sterling, Senior, Maryville
Sterling joined Galapin and Blackford near the front of the pack all year, finishing one spot ahead of Blackford at state.
Micah Wolf, Senior, Platte Valley
Wolf paced Platte Valley's team throughout the year and brought home a 26th-place finish at state.
Keaton Zembles, Sophomore, Mound City
He filled the shoes nicely of his recently graduated brother and collected some state memorabilia with an eighth-place finish. It's going to be fun to watch him chase Blay and try to make the same strides over the next two years.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI GIRLS
Jayla Irvine, Freshman, East Atchison
The youthful runner had an impressive showing in the Class 1 Championships, placing 28th in Columbia. Keep an eye on her in the years to come.
Kayte Pankau, Freshman, Mound City
Pankau -- another talented freshman -- narrowly missed out on the medal stand, taking 18th.
Caroline Pohren, Freshman, Maryville
Pohren is another talented young runner in the Show-Me State. She took 133rd in the Class 3 state race.
Jaclyn Riedinger, Junior, North Andrew
Riedinger led the Cardinals to a trip to state as a team and finished 27th.
Andrea Riley, Junior, Platte Valley
Riley posted a strong season and was constantly near the top of almost every meet, including state, where she was 16th.
Hayleigh Vinzant, Senior, North Nodaway
The William Woods commit wrapped up her high school career by finishing 62nd in Class 1.
Aubrey Watkins, Senior, Rock Port
The KMAland Missouri Girls Runner of the Year had fun battles with Riley and finished the season by sneaking onto the medal stand in 14th.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA BOYS
Alejandro Rico Avalos, Junior, Nebraska City
A front runner for the Pioneers, he finished 10th at districts to help his team qualify for state. Then he followed with a 44th-place performance.
Sam Campin, Senior, Plattsmouth
The KMAland Nebraska Boys Runner of the Year willed his way through injuries and illnesses to reach the medal stand again, posting 15th in Class B.
Elijah Dix, Sophomore, Plattsmouth
Dix pushed Campin all season. He finished ahead of him at districts (ninth) and only seven spots behind him at state in 2022.
Mason Houghton, Sophomore, Nebraska City
Another vital part of a team qualifier, Houghton made his presence known to KMA Sports on September 7th when he took third in Clarinda. He followed with more strong meets and finished 42nd at state.
Drew Moyer, Junior, Palmyra
Moyer started his state meet strong, posting the 14th-best time after one mile. He ultimately capped his season by settling for 19th, five spots better than his finish last year.
Austin Patton, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water
Patton cracked the top-third of Class C, claiming 40th out of 120 runners after qualifying for state by taking 13th.
Kaden Simmerman, Junior, Conestoga
Simmerman continually improved throughout the season, and the result was a trip to state. He finished 46th in Kearney.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA GIRLS
Lilyan Becker, Freshman, Auburn
A name to pay attention to in the future, Becker did not disappoint. She finished 24th at state, the fifth-highest of any freshman in Class C. I look for her to build off that next year.
Natalie Briggs, Junior, Plattsmouth
Briggs spearheaded the Blue Devils' return to state and led them in Kearney with a 29th-place day.
Emily Frey, Sophomore, Palmyra
Frey shined at state, taking fifth in Class D while leading her team to a fifth-place finish. I think big things might be in store for her.
Mira Fosmer, Junior, Louisville
Fosmer parlayed a fast first mile in Kearney to a 34th-place result in Class C after taking sixth at her district meet.
Danie Parriott, Senior, Conestoga
The KMAland Girls Nebraska Runner of the Year ended her career with a fifth-place finish. It was her third top five at state, and that includes a state championship as a sophomore.
Lillian Thomas, Senior, Falls City
The transplant from Ohio hit the ground running this season, taking 11th at her district meet and 29th in Class C.
Mila Wehrbein, Freshman, Plattsmouth
Wehrbein was a pleasant addition to Coach Todd Nott's team this year. She finished 11th at districts and 62nd at state. She also challenged Briggs throughout the season as Plattsmouth's top runner.