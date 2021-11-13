(KMAland) -- For the first time, KMA Sports is honoring all of the top players in all three of the states in our coverage area.
Today, on day six of our week-long extravaganza of volleyball awards, we announce a six-person All-KMAland Iowa, All-KMAland Missouri and All-KMAland Nebraska team. Here they are!
ALL-KMALAND IOWA
Brynlee Arnold, Senior, Glenwood
The KMAland Defensive Player of the Year, Arnold had 99.0 total blocks while averaging a team-best 2.9 kills per set.
Baylie Girres, Senior, Abraham Lincoln
The KMAland Offensive Player of the Year, Girres slammed in 3.1 kills per set while hitting .295 efficiency against a loaded schedule. Girres added 2.9 digs and 0.7 blocks per set before claiming the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series MVP.
Lexi Johnson, Senior, Red Oak
Johnson led the Hawkeye Ten Conference with 3.9 kills per set while hitting a terrific .332 efficiency. The Red Oak standout also posted 3.3 digs per set and 0.4 blocks per set.
Ella Myler, Junior, Missouri Valley
A terrific all-around force for Missouri Valley, Myler averaged 3.0 kills per set with a .358 hitting efficiency, added 3.0 digs per set and had 39.0 total blocks.
Miranda Ring, Senior, Tri-Center
The KMAland Setter of the Year, Ring led the Western Iowa Conference with 8.3 assists per set. The College of Saint Mary commit also had 0.9 kills, 2.0 digs and 0.4 blocks per set in her senior season.
Emily Williams, Junior, East Mills
Williams put together an incredible all-around season with 4.4 kills per set and a .284 hitting efficiency. She also averaged 4.4 digs per set and had 32.0 total blocks.
ALL-KMALAND MISSOURI
Natalie Hedlund, Junior, East Atchison
Hedlund helped lead East Atchison to a state sectional with 3.1 kills per set while hitting .254 on the year. The junior was also the team’s top blocker with 40 total swats and averaged 2.5 digs per set.
Rylee Jenkins, Sophomore, Rock Port
A big, efficient year for Jenkins, who hit .311 efficiency while averaging 2.9 kills per set this season. That was hardly it, though, as she had 110.0 total blocks, served 55 aces and averaged 2.7 digs and 2.2 assists per set.
Kennedy Kurz, Junior, Maryville
The top libero in the area, Kurz averaged 5.2 digs per set and served 34 aces for the Spoofhounds this season.
Claire Martin, Sophomore, East Atchison
Martin put together a huge season as the East Atchison setter, finishing the year with an area-high 7.6 assists while also averaging 3.4 digs and serving 75 aces.
Chloee Prussman, Senior, South Holt
Prussman had an all-around season herself with 2.3 kills and 4.6 digs per set. Her hitting efficiency was a whopping .366, and she added 47 aces and 24 blocks for the Knights.
Rylee Vierthaler, Junior, Maryville
The KMAland Missouri Player of the Year, Vierthaler did it all for the Spoofhounds. She averaged 4.4 kills and 2.8 digs per set, had a team-best 41.0 blocks and served 39 aces.
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA
Jadyn Hahn, Senior, Johnson-Brock
A dominant season for Hahn saw her hit .356 efficiency while averaging 5.8 kills per set. The Johnson-Brock standout also had 3.5 digs per set, 35 aces and 22.0 total blocks.
Aspen Meyer, Junior, Lourdes Central Catholic
Meyer led Lourdes Central Catholic with 4.8 kills and added 2.5 digs per set. She also had 47 aces and 15 blocks in a standout junior campaign.
Audrey Sandfort, Senior, Johnson-Brock
Sandford led KMAland Nebraska this season with a ridiculous 6.3 digs per set while also serving 22 aces.
Brenna Schmidt, Senior, Elmwood-Murdock
The Kansas State signee, Schmidt had a massive season with 5.4 kills per set while posting a .346 efficiency. She also totaled 132 blocks on the season, including 55 solos, to post a 1.3 per set average.
Kennedy Stanley, Senior, Syracuse
An area-high 11.2 assists per set came from Stanley in her senior season while leading the Rockets back to the state tournament. Stanley also averaged 2.5 digs per set, posted 49 aces and added 21.0 total blocks.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Senior, Falls City Sacred Heart
The two-time KMAland Nebraska Volleyball Player of the Year, Vonderschmidt led the Irish in nearly every category, including kills per set (4.7), hitting efficiency (.374), aces (53) and total blocks (52.0). She was also second on the team with 4.0 digs per set.