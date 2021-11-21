AllStateCrossCountry.jpg
(KMAland) -- The final day of the seven-day extravaganza of KMA Sports cross country awards arrives with our first KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams.

Each class has a seven-person all-state team and a class runner of the year highlighted in bold based on the results of the state cross country meet. KMA Sports also introduced the Elite All-State teams with the top seven times across the state, including KMA Sports Cross Country Runners of the Year Addison Dorenkamp of WDM Valley and Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic.

View the KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams below.

CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL-STATE  

Jalyssa Blazek, SR, Turkey Valley

Haley Meyer, SR, Kee

Nora Peterson, FR, Alta-Aurelia

Madison Sporrer, FR, Logan-Magnolia

Noelle Steines, FR, Calamus-Wheatland 

Billie Wagner, JR, South Winneshiek

Meghan Wheatley, SO, North Linn

CLASS 1A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Dominic Braet, SR, Earlham

Jayden Dickson, SR, Earlham 

Payton Gabriel, SO, Bellevue 

Ethan Loutzenheiser, SO, Madrid

Bryce McDonough, SR, Central Springs

Isaac Natvig, SR, Valley Lutheran

Trevin Suhr, SR, ACGC

CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL-STATE 

Madison Brouwer, JR, Sibley-Ocheyedan 

Addison Doughan, FR, Clear Lake

Danielle Hostetler, SO, Mid-Prairie 

Katelyn Johnston, JR, Osage

Reeve Ristau, FR, Denver

Mackenzie Wilson, Fr, Jesup

Sydney Yoder, SR, Mid-Prairie

CLASS 2A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Ty Carr, SR, Danville/New London

Nolan Evans, SR, Jesup

Carson Houg, SR, Des Moines Christian 

Joey Hovinga, SR, Forest City

Tage Hulstein, SR, Western Christian

Aaron Fynaardt, JR, Des Moines Christian 

Charlie Sick, JR, Starmont

CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE 

Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan

Ainsley Erven, SR, Carlisle

Emily Haverdink, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley

Paityn Noe, JR, Ballard

Raegan Snieder, FR, Pella

Geneva Timmerman, JR, ADM

Kayla Young, JR, Solon

CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-STATE 

Shane Erb, SR, Marion

Eli Larson, SR, Center Point-Urbana

Sam May, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley

Eli Naumann, SR, Western Dubuque

Jedidiah Osgood, JR, Marion

Jackson Mace-Maynard, SR, Newton

Aidan Ramsey, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes

CLASS 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE 

Addison Dorenkamp, SO, WDM Valley 

Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East

Kamryn Ensley, SR, WDM Valley

Julia Gehl, SO, Dubuque Hempstead 

Ashlyn Keeley, SR, Iowa City Liberty 

Keelee Leitzen, SO, Dubuque Hempstead

Olivia Verde, SO, Johnston

CLASS 4A BOYS ALL-STATE

Jackson Heidesch, JR, Dowling Catholic 

Will Lohr, SR, Sioux City North 

Alexander McKane, SR, Iowa City West

Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North 

Jaxson Plumb, JR, Johnston 

Will Ryan, SR, Dowling Catholic

Ford Washburn, JR, Iowa City High

KMA SPORTS GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE

Addison Dorenkamp, SO, WDM Valley 

Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East 

Kamryn Ensley, SR, WDM Valley 

Keelee Leitzen, SO, Dubuque Hempstead 

Paityn Noe, JR, Ballard 

Noelle Steines, FR, Calamus-Wheatland 

Olivia Verde, SO, Johnston 

KMA SPORTS BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE 

Jackson Heidesch, JR, Dowling Catholic

Eli Larson, SR, Center Point-Urbana 

Will Lohr, SR, Sioux City North

Alexander McKane, SR, Iowa City West 

Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North

Aidan Ramsey, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes 

Ford Washburn, JR, Iowa City High

