(KMAland) -- The final day of the seven-day extravaganza of KMA Sports cross country awards arrives with our first KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams.
Each class has a seven-person all-state team and a class runner of the year highlighted in bold based on the results of the state cross country meet. KMA Sports also introduced the Elite All-State teams with the top seven times across the state, including KMA Sports Cross Country Runners of the Year Addison Dorenkamp of WDM Valley and Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic.
View the KMA Sports All-State Cross Country Teams below.
CLASS 1A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Jalyssa Blazek, SR, Turkey Valley
Haley Meyer, SR, Kee
Nora Peterson, FR, Alta-Aurelia
Madison Sporrer, FR, Logan-Magnolia
Noelle Steines, FR, Calamus-Wheatland
Billie Wagner, JR, South Winneshiek
Meghan Wheatley, SO, North Linn
CLASS 1A BOYS ALL-STATE
Dominic Braet, SR, Earlham
Jayden Dickson, SR, Earlham
Payton Gabriel, SO, Bellevue
Ethan Loutzenheiser, SO, Madrid
Bryce McDonough, SR, Central Springs
Isaac Natvig, SR, Valley Lutheran
Trevin Suhr, SR, ACGC
CLASS 2A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Madison Brouwer, JR, Sibley-Ocheyedan
Addison Doughan, FR, Clear Lake
Danielle Hostetler, SO, Mid-Prairie
Katelyn Johnston, JR, Osage
Reeve Ristau, FR, Denver
Mackenzie Wilson, Fr, Jesup
Sydney Yoder, SR, Mid-Prairie
CLASS 2A BOYS ALL-STATE
Ty Carr, SR, Danville/New London
Nolan Evans, SR, Jesup
Carson Houg, SR, Des Moines Christian
Joey Hovinga, SR, Forest City
Tage Hulstein, SR, Western Christian
Aaron Fynaardt, JR, Des Moines Christian
Charlie Sick, JR, Starmont
CLASS 3A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Kaia Bieker, SR, Harlan
Ainsley Erven, SR, Carlisle
Emily Haverdink, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
Paityn Noe, JR, Ballard
Raegan Snieder, FR, Pella
Geneva Timmerman, JR, ADM
Kayla Young, JR, Solon
CLASS 3A BOYS ALL-STATE
Shane Erb, SR, Marion
Eli Larson, SR, Center Point-Urbana
Sam May, SR, MOC-Floyd Valley
Eli Naumann, SR, Western Dubuque
Jedidiah Osgood, JR, Marion
Jackson Mace-Maynard, SR, Newton
Aidan Ramsey, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
CLASS 4A GIRLS ALL-STATE
Addison Dorenkamp, SO, WDM Valley
Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East
Kamryn Ensley, SR, WDM Valley
Julia Gehl, SO, Dubuque Hempstead
Ashlyn Keeley, SR, Iowa City Liberty
Keelee Leitzen, SO, Dubuque Hempstead
Olivia Verde, SO, Johnston
CLASS 4A BOYS ALL-STATE
Jackson Heidesch, JR, Dowling Catholic
Will Lohr, SR, Sioux City North
Alexander McKane, SR, Iowa City West
Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North
Jaxson Plumb, JR, Johnston
Will Ryan, SR, Dowling Catholic
Ford Washburn, JR, Iowa City High
KMA SPORTS GIRLS ELITE ALL-STATE
Addison Dorenkamp, SO, WDM Valley
Kaia Downs, SR, Sioux City East
Kamryn Ensley, SR, WDM Valley
Keelee Leitzen, SO, Dubuque Hempstead
Paityn Noe, JR, Ballard
Noelle Steines, FR, Calamus-Wheatland
Olivia Verde, SO, Johnston
KMA SPORTS BOYS ELITE ALL-STATE
Jackson Heidesch, JR, Dowling Catholic
Eli Larson, SR, Center Point-Urbana
Will Lohr, SR, Sioux City North
Alexander McKane, SR, Iowa City West
Gabe Nash, JR, Sioux City North
Aidan Ramsey, SR, Dallas Center-Grimes
Ford Washburn, JR, Iowa City High