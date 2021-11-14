(KMAland) -- On our final day of the seven-day extravaganza of volleyball awards, we present our second KMA Sports All-State Volleyball Teams.
Each class has six players regardless of position and one libero with class player of the year highlighted in bold. Congratulations to KMA Sports Players of the Year: Gabby Deery of Burlington Notre Dame, Chloe Largent of ACGC, Macy Daufeldt of West Liberty, Madison Maahs from Western Dubuque and Kora Ruff of Pleasant Valley.
Pleasant Valley’s Ruff is also the KMA Sports Iowa Player of the Year. View the All-State teams below.
CLASS 1A ALL-STATE
Jenna Bentz, SR, Burlington Notre Dame
Gabby Deery, SR, Burlington Notre Dame
Nią Howard, JR, Springville
Abby Martin, SR, Lamoni
Brynn Smith, JR, AGWSR
Emily Williams, JR, East Mills
L: Zoe Deucore, SR, North Mahaska
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE
Kelsey Drake, SR, Wilton
Chloe Largent, SR, ACGC
Madelyn Norton, JR, Dike-New Hartford
Payton Petersen, SO, Dike-New Hartford
Kiersten Schmitt, SR, Beckman Catholic
Stella Winterfeld, JR, Western Christian
L: Jaidyn Teske, SR, South Hardin
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
Sophia Armstrong, JR, West Burlington
Macy Daufeldt, SR, West Liberty
Maddie Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak
Makayla Morrison, JR, Central Lee
Molly Shafer, FR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
L: Monica Morales, JR, West Liberty
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
Meredith Bahl, SR, Western Dubuque
Avery Beckett, SR, Waverly-Shell Rock
Faith DeRonde, SR, Oskaloosa
Riley Jonker, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Madison Maahs, SR, Western Dubuque
Alyssa Tegeler, SR, Benton
L: Alayna Finucan, SR, Webster City
CLASS 5A ALL-STATE
Lily Dykstra, JR, Urbandale
Cassidy Hartman, JR, Iowa City Liberty
Hayden Kubik, SR, WDM Valley
Nohea Mahi, JR, Cedar Falls
Ava Reynolds, SR, Ankeny
Kora Ruff, SR, Pleasant Valley
L: Gabbie Schroeder, SR, Iowa City Liberty
KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE
Macy Daufeldt, SR, West Liberty
Lily Dykstra, JR, Urbandale
Hayden Kubik, SR, WDM Valley
Chloe Largent, SR, ACGC
Madison Maahs, SR, Western Dubuque
Kora Ruff, SR, Pleasant Valley
L: Jaidyn Teske, SR, South Hardin