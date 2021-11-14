VolleyballAllState.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- On our final day of the seven-day extravaganza of volleyball awards, we present our second KMA Sports All-State Volleyball Teams.

Each class has six players regardless of position and one libero with class player of the year highlighted in bold. Congratulations to KMA Sports Players of the Year: Gabby Deery of Burlington Notre Dame, Chloe Largent of ACGC, Macy Daufeldt of West Liberty, Madison Maahs from Western Dubuque and Kora Ruff of Pleasant Valley.

Pleasant Valley’s Ruff is also the KMA Sports Iowa Player of the Year. View the All-State teams below.

CLASS 1A ALL-STATE 

Jenna Bentz, SR, Burlington Notre Dame

Gabby Deery, SR, Burlington Notre Dame

Nią Howard, JR, Springville

Abby Martin, SR, Lamoni

Brynn Smith, JR, AGWSR

Emily Williams, JR, East Mills

L: Zoe Deucore, SR, North Mahaska

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE  

Kelsey Drake, SR, Wilton

Chloe Largent, SR, ACGC

Madelyn Norton, JR, Dike-New Hartford

Payton Petersen, SO, Dike-New Hartford

Kiersten Schmitt, SR, Beckman Catholic

Stella Winterfeld, JR, Western Christian 

L: Jaidyn Teske, SR, South Hardin

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE 

Sophia Armstrong, JR, West Burlington 

Macy Daufeldt, SR, West Liberty 

Maddie Hinkel, SR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Lexi Johnson, SR, Red Oak

Makayla Morrison, JR, Central Lee

Molly Shafer, FR, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

L: Monica Morales, JR, West Liberty 

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE  

Meredith Bahl, SR, Western Dubuque

Avery Beckett, SR, Waverly-Shell Rock

Faith DeRonde, SR, Oskaloosa

Riley Jonker, SR, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Madison Maahs, SR, Western Dubuque 

Alyssa Tegeler, SR, Benton

L: Alayna Finucan, SR, Webster City

CLASS 5A ALL-STATE 

Lily Dykstra, JR, Urbandale

Cassidy Hartman, JR, Iowa City Liberty

Hayden Kubik, SR, WDM Valley

Nohea Mahi, JR, Cedar Falls

Ava Reynolds, SR, Ankeny

Kora Ruff, SR, Pleasant Valley

L: Gabbie Schroeder, SR, Iowa City Liberty

KMA SPORTS ELITE ALL-STATE 

Macy Daufeldt, SR, West Liberty

Lily Dykstra, JR, Urbandale

Hayden Kubik, SR, WDM Valley

Chloe Largent, SR, ACGC

Madison Maahs, SR, Western Dubuque 

Kora Ruff, SR, Pleasant Valley

L: Jaidyn Teske, SR, South Hardin

