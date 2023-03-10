(KMAland) -- For the 10th year, KMA Sports presents our All-KMAland Elite Girls Basketball Team. For the second year, we announce our All-KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Team. Note: All-KMAland Missouri will be released next week.
ALL-KMALAND IOWA ELITE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Lindsey Davis, Junior, Nodaway Valley: The Pride of Iowa Conference Player of the Year, Davis averaged 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in her first season in the lead role for the Wolverines.
Jenna Hopp, Senior, Glenwood: A three-time All-KMAland selection, Hopp is also a two-time KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year. The South Dakota State signee averaged 23.7 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 3.0 assists per game in leading the Rams to their fourth straight state tournament appearance.
Doryn Paup, Senior, Creston: Another repeat selection, Paup had an outstanding senior season for the Panthers. The Simpson recruit put in 21.7 points, grabbed 11.7 boards and 2.6 steals and added 1.3 blocks per game.
Aubrey Schwieso, Sophomore, Harlan: The youngest member of the All-KMAland Team this year, Schwieso filled up the boxscore on her way to earning KMA’s Hawkeye Ten Conference Sophomore of the Year. Schwieso averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and even 1.0 block per game.
Clara Teigland, Senior, Treynor: An Air Force signee, Teigland proved to be one of KMAland’s best two-way players with 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 5.6 steals per game this season for the Cardinals.
All-KMAland Iowa Second Team: Sadie Cox, Sophomore, Lenox; Paytn Harter, Sophomore, Atlantic; Maclayn Houston, Junior, West Harrison; Alizabeth Jacobsen, Junior, Underwood; Lucy Scott, Junior, Lewis Central
All-KMAland Iowa Third Team: Quinn Grubbs, Senior, Exira/EHK; Cate Mayhall, Senior, Kuemper Catholic; Nicole Sherer, Senior, Woodbine; Eva Steffensen, Junior, CAM; Emily Williams, Senior, East Mills
ALL-KMALAND NEBRASKA ELITE GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM
Tatum Backemeyer, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock: Backemeyer helped Elmwood-Murdock to the state tournament, scoring 14.8 points with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Aspen Meyer, Senior, Lourdes Central Catholic: The Pioneer Conference Tournament champions, Lourdes Central Catholic got another big season from Meyer, who is a repeat selection. She averaged 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Taryn Ottemann, Sophomore, Johnson-Brock: Another repeat pick, Ottemann averaged a double-double with 14.4 points and 12.2 rebounds while adding 47 assists, 40 blocks and 39 steals. The Eagles made their first state tournament since 1994.
Macy Richardson, Senior, Sterling: The All-KMAland Nebraska Girls Basketball Player of the Year is another repeat pick. She averaged a KMAland Nebraska-best 19.4 points per game while also grabbing 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game and passed out 3.7 assists per contest.
Jessica Wertenberger, Senior, Falls City Sacred Heart: Wertenberger stepped into stardom for the Irish this season while averaging 14.4 points and 7.8 boards per game. She also had 75 steals, 60 assists and 38 blocks as Sacred Heart repeated as Class D2 state champions.
All-KMAland Nebraska Second Team: Jenna Box, Junior, Lourdes Central Catholic; Tarryn Godsey, Sophomore, Nebraska City; Madi Jones, Senior, Falls City; Kalison Miller, Sophomore, Weeping Water; Kadyn Sisco, Junior, Syracuse
All-KMAland Nebraska Third Team: Brooklyn Behrends, Sophomore, Johnson-Brock; Katy Boldt, Senior, Sterling; Olivia Eickhoff, Senior, Falls City Sacred Heart; Laney Frahm, Junior, Elmwood-Murdock; Rylie Walter, Sophomore, Palmyra
